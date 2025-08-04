Storm Floris: 72 Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows cancelled at Pleasance Courtyard as amber wind alert hits
One major Fringe venue has cancelled 72 shows and closed its main hub as the Met Office’s amber wind warning for Storm Floris comes into force.
The Pleasance said it had shut its Pleasance Courtyard until 6pm, as well as its Plaza site and cancelled all shows on Monday afternoon. It has also cancelled eight show at its Arcade venue, which is in a shipping container.
Earlier, it scrapped seven shows scheduled for The Green, a temporary tent-like structure.
An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday as Storm Floris batters the north of the UK.
READ MORE: Storm Floris: Edinburgh festival events cancelled due to amber weather alert - including Fringe by the Sea
A Pleasance spokeswoman said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions, in line with our safety guidelines, we have now closed the Pleasance Courtyard and the Pleasance Plaza, for the safety of our audiences, companies and staff. The courtyard site is closed until 6pm today.
“We are dynamically assessing the situation and will make our next assessment at 4pm. The Dome and EICC will run as usual.”
The venue said earlier it was “investigating exchanges” for any audience members who had shows booked at any Pleasance venues, but were unable to attend due to the weather, which has caused widespread transport cancellations.
The update comes after Fringe by the Sea also cancelled all shows for Tuesday, while the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has also cancelled its 9.30pm performance on Monday.
The Edinburgh International Festival’s Ceilidh Sessions event on Monday night is also cancelled because of the city council’s decision to close Princes Street Gardens due to the storm.
A spokeswoman for Fringe by the Sea said on Monday night: “With Storm Floris incoming, we have taken the decision to close Fringe By The Sea tomorrow. We will reopen on Tuesday 10am.
“Ticket holders for events on Monday 4th August will be notified by email of cancellations or rescheduled events [where possible]. Cancelled events will be refunded automatically – please bear with us while we work with our ticketing agent to process these transactions.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.