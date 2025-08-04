The Pleasance has cancelled shows and closed its Courtyard and Plaza

One major Fringe venue has cancelled 72 shows and closed its main hub as the Met Office’s amber wind warning for Storm Floris comes into force.

The Pleasance said it had shut its Pleasance Courtyard until 6pm, as well as its Plaza site and cancelled all shows on Monday afternoon. It has also cancelled eight show at its Arcade venue, which is in a shipping container.

Earlier, it scrapped seven shows scheduled for The Green, a temporary tent-like structure.

An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday as Storm Floris batters the north of the UK.

A Pleasance spokeswoman said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions, in line with our safety guidelines, we have now closed the Pleasance Courtyard and the Pleasance Plaza, for the safety of our audiences, companies and staff. The courtyard site is closed until 6pm today.

“We are dynamically assessing the situation and will make our next assessment at 4pm. The Dome and EICC will run as usual.”

The venue said earlier it was “investigating exchanges” for any audience members who had shows booked at any Pleasance venues, but were unable to attend due to the weather, which has caused widespread transport cancellations.

The update comes after Fringe by the Sea also cancelled all shows for Tuesday, while the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has also cancelled its 9.30pm performance on Monday.

The Edinburgh International Festival’s Ceilidh Sessions event on Monday night is also cancelled because of the city council’s decision to close Princes Street Gardens due to the storm.

A spokeswoman for Fringe by the Sea said on Monday night: “With Storm Floris incoming, we have taken the decision to close Fringe By The Sea tomorrow. We will reopen on Tuesday 10am.