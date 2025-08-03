Storm Floris: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performance cancelled - here is what it means for ticket holders

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 21:32 BST
Storm Floris has impacted a series of events in Edinburgh, including a performance of the Military Tattoo.

The impact of Storm Floris has forced event organisers to cancelled Monday night’s performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The event, due to take place on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade starting from 9.30pm, has been called off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs from August 1-23 and is one of the hottest tickets of the summer.placeholder image
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs from August 1-23 and is one of the hottest tickets of the summer. | Getty Images

An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday.

READ MORE: Storm Floris: Edinburgh festival events cancelled due to amber weather alert - including Fringe by the Sea

Trains and ferries have already been cancelled, with Network Rail set to close a number of routes at noon on Monday.

In a statement, Tattoo organisers confirmed the Monday night cancellation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Love Scotland? Us too! Get our daily newsletter for free here

A spokesperson for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: “Due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the performance on August 4 at 9.30pm.

“We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority

.“All tickets for the 4th August performance will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those wishing to rebook will find up-to-date availability at www.edintattoo.co.uk.”

Related topics:Royal Edinburgh Military TattooOrganisersTrainsEdinburgh CastleEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice