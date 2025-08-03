Storm Floris: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performance cancelled - here is what it means for ticket holders
The impact of Storm Floris has forced event organisers to cancelled Monday night’s performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
The event, due to take place on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade starting from 9.30pm, has been called off.
An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday.
Trains and ferries have already been cancelled, with Network Rail set to close a number of routes at noon on Monday.
In a statement, Tattoo organisers confirmed the Monday night cancellation.
A spokesperson for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: “Due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the performance on August 4 at 9.30pm.
“We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority
.“All tickets for the 4th August performance will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those wishing to rebook will find up-to-date availability at www.edintattoo.co.uk.”
