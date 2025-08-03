Storm Floris has impacted a series of events in Edinburgh, including a performance of the Military Tattoo.

The impact of Storm Floris has forced event organisers to cancelled Monday night’s performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The event, due to take place on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade starting from 9.30pm, has been called off.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs from August 1-23 and is one of the hottest tickets of the summer. | Getty Images

An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday.

Trains and ferries have already been cancelled, with Network Rail set to close a number of routes at noon on Monday.

In a statement, Tattoo organisers confirmed the Monday night cancellation.

A spokesperson for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: “Due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the performance on August 4 at 9.30pm.

“We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority