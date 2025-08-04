Advice Direct Scotland say that people should “know their rights” as Storm Floris triggers a wave of disruption across the country.

Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, has said: “Storm Floris is causing serious disruption across Scotland.

“Our teams are on hand to offer free, impartial advice to anyone affected, whether it’s power outages, travel cancellations or damage to property.”

They say if you lose electricity due to a storm, compensation varies depending on the storm’s category.

Storm Floris will likely be classed as a Category 1 or Category 2 event. You can call 105 for help during an unplanned power cut, which will connect you with the electricity network operator.

If the storm is Category 2 and you are without power for 48 hours, initial compensation would be £80, with an additional £40 for every six hours without power, up to a maximum of £2,000.

For gas cuts, they added that consumers might be entitled to compensation if the supply is cut off for more than 24 hours, receiving £60 after the first 24 hours and another £60 for each following 24-hour period.

The gas network operator should contact consumers directly, but no compensation will be given if more than 30,000 homes were affected, the consumer caused the cut-off, or the operator took reasonable steps to prevent it.

If your gas was cut off, they say that you should contact your gas network operator to find out how many homes were affected and if reasonable steps were taken to prevent it.