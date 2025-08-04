Scotland weather Live : Updates as Storm Floris causes travel disruption with 90mph winds hitting the country
The Met Office has issued an Amber Weather warning as Storm Floris is set to his Scotland.
Winds of up to 90mph are expected to batter the country through out the day.
Trains are to be halted in the Central Belt from noon onwards, with more travel disruption expected.
- The Met Office has issued an Amber Alert, which means potential danger to life.
- All trains in the Central Belt have been cancelled from noon onwards.
- Some events at both the Edinburgh Festivals and Fringe by the Sea have been cancelled.
One major Fringe venue has cancelled 72 shows and shut its flagship courtyard space during Storm Floris.
The Scotsman’s Arts and Culture correspondent correspondent Jane Bradley has put together details on the Edinburgh Festivals and Fringe By The Sea shows that are cancelled and disrupted today.
Earlier today they closed The Green venue in the Pleasance Courtyard, which is a temporary, tent-like structure.
The Pleasance Courtyard and Plaza have now closed too. The courtyard site is closed until 6pm today.
A spokesperson said: “We are dynamically assessing the situation and will make our next assessment at 4pm. The Dome and EICC will run as usual.”
The venue said earlier it was “investigating exchanges” for any audience members who had shows booked at any Pleasance venues, but were unable to attend due to the weather, which has caused widespread transport cancellations.
Edinburgh Zoo closes
In a post shared on X, Edinburgh Zoo have announced they are closing for the day.
They said: “Due to escalating wind speed the zoo is now closing for the day.
“An email will be going out to all pre-booked visitors, if you don't receive one please get in touch with [email protected] for more information.”
Bridges closed to certain vehicles
Many bridges have closed to certain vehicles during the storm.
The Clackmannanshire Bridge, Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge and Forth Road Bridge are closed to high-sided vehicles, while Tay Road Bridge in Dundee is open to cars only.
Queensferry Crossing is closed to double decker buses.
Tyne Bridge remains closed.
Charity issue advice for people to 'know their rights' during disruption
Advice Direct Scotland say that people should “know their rights” as Storm Floris triggers a wave of disruption across the country.
Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, has said: “Storm Floris is causing serious disruption across Scotland.
“Our teams are on hand to offer free, impartial advice to anyone affected, whether it’s power outages, travel cancellations or damage to property.”
They say if you lose electricity due to a storm, compensation varies depending on the storm’s category.
Storm Floris will likely be classed as a Category 1 or Category 2 event. You can call 105 for help during an unplanned power cut, which will connect you with the electricity network operator.
If the storm is Category 2 and you are without power for 48 hours, initial compensation would be £80, with an additional £40 for every six hours without power, up to a maximum of £2,000.
For gas cuts, they added that consumers might be entitled to compensation if the supply is cut off for more than 24 hours, receiving £60 after the first 24 hours and another £60 for each following 24-hour period.
The gas network operator should contact consumers directly, but no compensation will be given if more than 30,000 homes were affected, the consumer caused the cut-off, or the operator took reasonable steps to prevent it.
If your gas was cut off, they say that you should contact your gas network operator to find out how many homes were affected and if reasonable steps were taken to prevent it.
You can find out more from Advice Direct Scotland via their website.
ScotRail cancellations
Several ScotRail routes have been cancelled due to the severe weather.
The following rail routes will be cancelled from midday on Monday:
- Edinburgh – Fife/Perth/Dundee
- Perth – Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness
- Dunblane – Perth
- Inverness – Aberdeen/Wick/Thurso/Kyle of Lochalsh
- West Highland Line (Helensburgh Upper – Oban, Fort William and Mallaig).
If you are booked with ScotRail and would like a refund due to a service cancellation, you can request one on its refund page, with all administration charges waived.
Other train services may have different refund processes, so it’s recommended to check their terms and conditions.
If your planning to travel by train, please check the ScotRail website for more updates throughout the storm ahead of your journey.
Hello!
I’m Ena and will be here taking over The Scotsman’s live blog today covering all the latest news regarding Storm Floris.
Have you spotted any breaking news or updates? Feel free to get in touch with us while we keep you up to date.
Again, make sure to stay safe out there and follow all warnings in place!
Members of the public are turned away from Edinburgh Castle as the site is closed to visitors due to high winds.
Outdoor shop Tiso have sent out a clarification email after a pre-scheduled email entitled “Go Hiking Whatever The Weather” went out this morning.
They want to make sure that their customers know that this is not the case - and that the weather today is not the best weather to head out to the hills and trails.
Safety is paramount and everyone should heed the warnings put in place by the Met Office.
BRIDGE ALERT.
The first of the day I believe.
The Tune Bridge on the A1 is now closed.
This now means that the A1 section between Haddington and Dunbar is not accessible.
There is the old A1 however, the A199 - which takes you by East Linton that can be used instead.
Not a duel carriage way road though - so drive safely.
Traffic update - M90 at junction one.
Reports suggest a two car crash and the road is partially blocked Southbound. Traffic slow on approach and the Amber warning is now coming into affect.
Take care on approach folks.
Messages up at Waverly station in Edinburgh.
Another traffic update!!
The A78 - Inverkip Road, Greenock - is closed in BOTH directions due to a fallen tree.
Maintenance on their way to try to move it - but do for the moment, take care.
Another warning from the radio...
Jim Dale , founder of the British Weather Services, told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday: "Remember this is summertime: people are milling around on holiday, bank holiday in Scotland , for example.
"So some 'summer articles', if you like, in gardens, on the beaches, are all going to be there: slides, picnic tables, swings, all ready to be thrown around by the wind. That's the danger that we've got at this moment in time.
"These ones (alerts) are put out for very, very good reason.
"If you are venturing out: keep away from the forest, keep away from the woods, keep off the coastal plain...
"It'll become extremely rough on those coasts as the high tide comes in."
The Amber weather warning from the Met Office is set to start at 10 am - and the wind is already building.
They warn of injury and danger to life, so be prepared and take care.
The wind will be most dangerous by the coast and on coastal roads.
Damage to buildings, and trees is expected.
Roads and bridges may close, and ferry routes are affected.
Power cuts could happen, so make sure you’re phone is charged, and if it’s dark, have candles near by!
Stick with us through out the day - we’ll keep you updated with traffic and travel news, as well as most cancellations and closures.
Please stay safe today.
Traffic update!
The A78 near Fairlie.
One lane northbound closed due to flooding - Traffic Scotland is reporting that traffic is currently coping well, but do be prepared in case.
Get your garden in order...
ScotRail has asked anyone with garden equipment such as trampolines to keep them secure, as Storm Floris begins to hit Scotland.
Posting on social media, the rail operator said: “We’re asking anyone with garden equipment, such as tents, trampolines or furniture, to secure items so that they don’t blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment.”
Another traffic update.
The A720 at Straiton - a broken down car has blocked one lane.
There’s about a 10 minute delay at the moment but we know what the bypass is like... it can grow to massive delays very quickly...
Stay prepared folks.
Check on your neighbours
Scottish Government minister Angela Constance has urged people to check on the welfare of vulnerable neighbours as Storm Floris hits Scotland.
The Justice Secretary told the Good Morning Scotland radio programme: “If you have an elderly relative or neighbour who may be a wee bit vulnerable, please be a good neighbour, be friendly, just check they’re alright.
She said anyone who has to travel is likely to face disruption and should plan ahead, adding: “Consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey.
“Please make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up. “
