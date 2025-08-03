Festival events have been cancelled as Scotland braces for wind gusts of up to 90mph.

A host of Edinburgh festival events have been cancelled as organisers brace for the impact of Storm Floris.

An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday.

Wooden park benches blown over by the winds from Storm Eowyn in Princes Street Gardens. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption when the summer storm hits, with Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop saying the unseasonable weather makes raising awareness even more important.

The Edinburgh International Festival said its Ceilidh Sessions event had been cancelled because of the city council’s decision to close Princes Street Gardens due to the storm.

Events at the Fringe by the Sea festival in North Berwick have been cancelled on Monday. Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “Should a show be cancelled, our customer services team will be in touch with customers who have purchased tickets.”

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said it was “monitoring the potential impact” of the storm on Monday’s show and would “communicate updates promptly should cancellation be required”.

Eight shows by the Lady Boys of Bangkok have been cancelled between Monday and Wednesday because their Sabai Pavilion tent at Theatre Big Top on Festival Square off Lothian Road is being dismantled for safety.

Historic Environment Scotland said Edinburgh Castle will be closed on Monday along with other buildings including Craigmillar Castle, Stirling Castle, Urquhart Castle beside Loch Ness, Doune Castle, Bonawe Historic Iron Furnace and Dunstaffnage Castle in Argyll, Iona Abbey, Inchcolm Abbey in Fife, Lochleven Castle near Kinross, Stanley Mills in Perth, and Tantallon Castle in East Lothian.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”