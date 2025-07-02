2 . Garry Starr: Classic Penguins

If you're not comfortable with nudity, then the last place you want to be this August is in Garry Starr's sublime show 'Classic Penguins'. The premise is that he's "hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written". The twist? He's "mostly naked (but with flippers)". His breathtaking performance earned a string of five star reviews last year, with the segment involving a large bear one of the most stupidly clever of the Fringe. No wonder he won the 2025 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award. He'll be at the Udderbelly from July 30 until August 25. | Contributed