Edinburgh Fringe 2025 Hot Tickets: Here are 18 already critically-acclaimed shows you can see this August

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 16:32 BST

There’s not such thing as a dead cert in Edinburgh - tastes vary - but these shows are probably as close as you can get.

August is fast approaching which means it’s time to scour the Edinbugh Festival Fringe programme for the best shows to see.

The physical programme was launched last month, with 3,352 show across 265 venues, and some are already selling out - with others still being added to the bill.

It can be a fairly daunting prospect to narrow those down when organising your Fringe.

While seeing something new is very much part of the Fringe experience, sometimes it’s nice to go and see something that’s already been successful.

Luckily there are plenty of returning shows that have previously wowed sold out Edinburgh audiences, along with those that arrive in Scotland’s Capital on a wave of award winning success.

Here are 18 that caught our eye. You can book them all at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website.

One of the word of mouth hits of the Festival Fringe in 2024, this shot-for-shot parody of Jurassic Park is happily back again - following a critically acclaimed UK Tour and West End debut. Clever boys. It's at the Pleasance Courtyard from July 30 until August 25.

1. Hold On To Your Butts

If you're not comfortable with nudity, then the last place you want to be this August is in Garry Starr's sublime show 'Classic Penguins'. The premise is that he's "hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written". The twist? He's "mostly naked (but with flippers)". His breathtaking performance earned a string of five star reviews last year, with the segment involving a large bear one of the most stupidly clever of the Fringe. No wonder he won the 2025 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award. He'll be at the Udderbelly from July 30 until August 25.

2. Garry Starr: Classic Penguins

The Olivier Award-winning La Clique has been coming to Edinburgh for 21 years with its particular brand of oft-risque combination of cabaret and circus. Taking place in the atmospheric and opulent surroundings of The Famous Spiegeltent, this year they promise a "sexy, funny, dangerous, special edition of the show...a triumphant celebration showcasing visceral, ethereal and in-your-face acts". It's always a great night out. It's on from July 30 until August 24.

3. La Clique

Last year's Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Amy Gledhill is back with the show that saw her triumph - 'Make Me Look Fit On The Poster'. There are two performances only at the Monkey Barrel - on August 19 and 20 - so bag a ticket quickly if you fancy going.

4. Amy Gledhill: Make Me Look Fit On The Poster

