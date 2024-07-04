3 . Ivo Graham

In 2023, Ivo Graham appeared as a contestant on Series 15, finishing last with 131 points. His new show is at the Pleasance Grand from July 31-August 25. "No ball games, no blind alleys, no backstage printers this year: just one of the best stand-ups of his generation, in the biggest venue of his career, back to prove he's not just Taskmaster's yardstick for failure but 'on this form, as funny as anyone in town." | Channel 4