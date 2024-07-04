August is approaching which means it’s time to scour the Edinbugh Festival Fringe programme for the best shows to see.
For fans of the hugely popular television series Taskmaster it’s tempting to see at least a couple of familiar faces from a show that was originally created as a Fringe show by Alex Horne.
Since then there have been 17 series, along with a number of special one-off episodes - first broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.
That means there are plenty of former contestants, 13 of which are appearing in Edinburgh this year.
1. Dara Ó Briain
Former Mock the Week host Dara Ó Briain is back in Edinburgh with a new work in progress show at the Assembly Rooms Music Hall from August 12-25. In 2022, Ó Briain appeared as a contestant on Series 14 of Taskmaster, winning with 184 points - a record points total at the time. | Getty Images
2. Sue Perkins
Former 'Great British Bake Off' host and current 'Just A Minute' host Sue Perkins is bringing her 'A Piece of Work in Progress. to the Pleasance Grand from August 20-26. "Sue is a mess; but manages to hide it with long words and a disorientating quiff. Expect stories about messed-up mescaline trips, getting shot in Bogota, and how her boobs ended up on the internet." In 2023, Perkins appeared as a contestant on Series 16, finishing fourth with 137 points. | Getty Images
3. Ivo Graham
In 2023, Ivo Graham appeared as a contestant on Series 15, finishing last with 131 points. His new show is at the Pleasance Grand from July 31-August 25. "No ball games, no blind alleys, no backstage printers this year: just one of the best stand-ups of his generation, in the biggest venue of his career, back to prove he's not just Taskmaster's yardstick for failure but 'on this form, as funny as anyone in town." | Channel 4
4. Joanne McNally
A real fan favourite from the last series of Taskmaster, Joanne McNally appeared as a contestant on Series 17, finishing in second with 171 points. She's another comedian bringing a work in progress show to this year's Fringe - at the Assembly George Square Studios from August 19-25. When it's finished it'll be the followup to the critically acclaimed 'The Prosecco Express'. | Contributed