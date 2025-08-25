Sam Nicoresti won this year's Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show. | Getty Images

There are no shortage of prizes on offer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - here’s who won them this year.

After three packed weeks, the Edinbugh Festival Fringe is over for another year, as lecture theatres and pub basements revert to their original use after spending August as makeshift theatre spaces.

There were nearly 4,000 shows taking place this year - all hoping to become the latest to hit to emerge from the festival, following the likes of Fleabag, Six and Baby Reindeer.

The first step that kind of fame and fortune is to attract the interest of the awards judges who see dozens of shows every week in a bid to discover the best of the best.

Here are the ones that earned trophies this year, and stand the best chance of becoming the ‘next big thing’.

Scotsman Fringe First Awards

Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x)

Kanpur: 1857

Monstering the Rocketman

Red Like Fruit

She’s Behind You

Ordinary Decent Criminal

Lost Lear

Rift

NIUSIA

The Horse of Jenin

Youth in Flames

Ohio

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Play That Trump Does Not Want You To See!

Hot Mess

Philosophy of the World

Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Don and Eleanor Taffner Best Comedy Show award - Sam Nicoresti: Baby Doomer

DLT Entertainment Best Newcomer award - Ayoade Bamgboye: Swings and Roundabouts

The Victoria Wood Award (Panel Prize) - Comedy Club 4 Kidz

The Comedians' Choice Awards

Best Show - Alison Spittle: Big

Best Newcomer - Roger O'Sullivan

Best Person - Kyle Legacy

The Comedy Poster Awards

Audience Award Winner - Alison Spittle: Big

Panel Award Winner - Jessica Aszkenasy: Titclown

ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Cassidy / Bowles / James Corden Award for Best Show

Mark Forward Presents Safari Time

Phil Ellis: Soppy Stern

Patrick Monahan Award for Best Newcomer

Amelia Hamilton: Forget Me Not

Ayo Adenekan: Black Mediocrity

Lyons Award for Tech

Alice Rebecca-Greening

Eddie Fenton-Jones

Jake Wood

Josie Shipp

Takeover Radio 106.9FM Joke of the Fringe - Jo Caulfield: 'Last time I got really drunk I woke up in this filthy bedroom, vomit all down me, some fat, naked bloke snoring next to me. I was like – oh right, at least I got home ok.'

The Rhod Gilbert Panel Prize

Che Burnley

Benny Shakes

Flyerers: Louis Mangay, Josh Ferguson

Lula.xyz

One4Review review team

Danny Ward: The Holiday / The Show for Gareth Richards (prize to be shared with Mark Simmons and Laura Richards)

Malcolm Hardee Awards

Comic Originality - Paul Campbell: The Lost Tapes of Somerfield (Hoots)

Cunning Stunt - Dru Cripps for fishing for punters walking through the underpass at Potterow to advertise his musical show Juicy Bits.

Act That Should Make a Million Quid - Phil Ellis

(Some guy called) DAVE Joke of the Fringe

Andy Gleeks: 'I had to visit the trauma unit last weekend. He prefers the term dad.'

So You Think You’re Funny?

Madeleine Brettingham

NextUp Biggest Award in Comedy

Ayoade Bamgboye: Swings and Roundabouts

The List Festival Awards

Best Comedy Show - Bebe Cave: Christbride

Best Dance, Circus & Physical Theatre Show - Small Town Boys

Best show from Adelaide - Smile – The Story Of Charlie Chaplin

Best LGBTQIA+ Show - Kinder

Spirit of The Fringe Award - Pussy Riot: Riot Days

Best Kids Show - Funz N Gamez Rebootz

Sit-Up Award - Body Count

International Fringe Encore Series prize - Hot Mess

The Bragi Awards

Baby in the Mirror

Clean Slate

Float

Ritu Arya

The Butterfly Who Flew Into the Rave

Anthem for Dissatisfaction

Colours Run

Delusional - I Killed a Man

Fatal Flower

No Apologies

SLUGS

Baby in the Mirror (staff pick award)

The Filipa Bragança Award

Jade Franks, Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x)

Holden Street Theatres' Edinburgh Fringe Award

Jade Franks, Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x)

Popcorn Writing Award

Hot Mess by Ellie Coote and Jack Godfrey

Musical Theatre Review's Pick of the Fringe

Hot Mess

The Scottish Theatre Awards on the Fringe

Leading Light Award Winner: Faye's Red Lines starring Gail Watson by Ian Pattison, presented by Gilded Balloon and Red Line Productions

Runner Up: Wee Man by Natasha Gilmore, performed by Barrowland Ballet (Assembly @ Dance Base)

Bright Spark Award: The cast of Cornermen

The Sit-Up Award

Body Count (Pleasance)

The Besties

The Super Power Award – Seltzer Boy at Paradise in Augustines

The Outwith Award (for best international talent) - Alaa Shehada: The Horse of Jenin

Radgie of the Festivals (for radgeness) - In Bed with my Brother: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD

Next Debut Award - Toussaint Douglass: Accessible Pigeon Material

New One to Watch Award - Saaniyaa Abbas: Hellarious

The Dame Good Show Award - Johnny McKnight: She’s Behind You

The Breakthrough Award - Kate Dolan: The Critic

The Genre Chaos Award - Sam Kruger and S E Grummett: Creepy Boys SLUGS

The Emerging Talent Award - Ayo Adenekan: Black Mediocrity

The Heart Award - Sami Abu Wardeh: Palestine Peace de Resistance

The Collaboration Award - Opera Queensland and Circa: Orpheus and Eurydice

The Nature Award - Karine Polwart: Windblown

The Kids Award - The Listies: Make Some Noise

The Spooky Award - Ghouls Aloud for Elysium

The New Writing Award - Emma Frankland for No Apologies

Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to Scottish publishing - 404 Ink

The Dissident Award - Abdolreza Kahani for Mortician, Edinburgh International Film Festival

The Radgie Award - Rosa Garland for Primal Bog

The Alt Reekie Award - Liam Withnail: Big Strong Boy

The Fringe Legend Award - Mark Silcox for The Gold Trader

The Broadway Baby Bobby Award

In the Black by Quaz Degraft

Intercultural Connections Awards

Future Generation Award

QFunTheatre Children's Experimental Troupe (China)Youth and Poetry - The Book of Songs

Dylan and Will Theatre (UK)Cody and Beau: A Wild West Story

Nicholsons Upstage (UK)An Evening of Bull

Personal Achievement Award

Chiedza Rwodzi - Unshaded Arts (Zimbabwe) Strangers And Revelations

Alejandro Postigo - HisPanic (Spain) Copla: A Spanish Cabaret

IC Pioneer Award

The Central Academy of Drama (China) Zhuangzi’s Dream

Elisabeth Gunawan - KISS WITNESS (Indonesia) Stampin' in the Graveyard

Best Production Award

Pleasance and Cena Brasil Internacional (Brazil) TOM AT THE FARM

Corporeal Imago (Canada) Imago

One Table Two Chairs Charitable Foundation (Hong Kong) Cantonese Opera x Children’s Interactive Theatre: Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground

The Seoul Arts Awards

The Genesis

Sophie's Surprise 29th

Tape Face: 20

FLIP Fabrique: Six°

The Spookies by the Edinburgh Horror Festival

Best Cabaret

Winner: The Great Divinator: Touched by Spirits

Runner-up: Cabaret for the End of the World

Best Comedy

Winner: The Mothman Cometh

Runner-up: Come.See.Saw

Best Musical

Winner: Ghosted! A New Musical

Runner-up: I was a Teenage She-Devil

Best Theatre

Winner: The Cadaver Palaver

Runner-up: Count Dykula

Best New Writing

Winner: Charlotte Ball for Tom Hiccup's Well

Runner-up: Milly Blue and Jessie Maryon Davis for Elysium

Best Solo Show

Winner: 2025 Salem Witch Trial

Runner-up: Flora Macdonald and Zombies

Best Performer

Winner: Ellie Ball for Tom Hiccup's Well

Runner-up: Peter Mitchelson for The Moon Pact Trial

Critic's Choice

Tiana's Choice: Italian Horror Stories

Theresa's Choice: Sponsored by the Void

The Uprise Award

Sam Jay: We the People

