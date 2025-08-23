As the Edinburgh Fringe draws to a close, we were delighted to announce four final winners of our Scotsman Fringe First awards on Friday.

The awards, established in 1973, have helped launch countless stage and screen careers and are one of the most important theatre awards at the festival.

The four final winners were Ohio, #CHARLOTTESVILLE, Hot Mess and PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD.

The ceremony also featured special guest presenter Miriam Margolyes and a live performance by Fringe First winner Jade Franks.

Four other prestigious prizes were presented by the Brighton Fringe, the Adelaide Fringe, the Mental Health Foundation and the Gilded Balloon.

1 . Miriam Margolyes The ceremony featured Miriam Margolyes as a special guest presenter. After selling every ticket in 2024, Margolyes returned to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 with her show Margolyes and Dickens: More Best Bits | Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Ohio Ohio, now a Fringe First Winner, is a theatrical indie-folk concert from husband-wife duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson. It's running at the Assembly Roxy until 24 August | Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . The Bengson's Posing with their award, the Bengsons have enjoyed four and five star reviews for their show, which they call an “an ecstatic grief concert” | Scott Louden Photo Sales