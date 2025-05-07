Fleabag and Baby Reindeer producers launch new venue that 'flips' Edinburgh Festival Fringe model

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue, launched by the producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, will pay performers/

The producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer are to launch a new venue in Edinburgh that “flips the traditional Fringe model” by paying artists to perform.

The revival of Shedinburgh, which ran digitally during the Covid pandemic, will pay artists and fund accommodation and travel in a series of one-night shows in a bid to “level the playing field” at the “increasingly inaccessible” Fringe.

Richard Gadd created Baby Reindeer first as a Fringe show.

Performers and visitors have recently raised issues surrounding a lack of unaffordable accommodation during the festivals season, pricing out many people from attending.

The Shedinburgh concept, headed by Francesca Moody Productions (FMP), which was behind hits Fleabag and Baby Reindeer that both started out at the Fringe, was originally launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting cancellation of the festival. Gilded Balloon is also involved as a venue partner.

The line-up is comprised of Shed Shows - “unplugged” versions of Edfringe smash-hits. Shed Originals - unseen scripts with development supported by Shedinburgh from up-and-coming writers - will also feature, as well as ShedX Talks and late-night live music events.

Producer Francesca Moody said: “As a company, FMP owes so much of its success to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and likewise, the festival has been the launchpad for some of the world’s most celebrated artists too. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah to Richard Gadd, we wouldn’t have Fleabag, The Mighty Boosh, Six, The Play that Goes Wrong, or Baby Reindeer without the Edinburgh Fringe.

“But in recent years it has become more challenging than ever to bring a show to the festival and for artists and audiences it feels increasingly inaccessible. Shedinburgh is our attempt to level the playing field.

“It’s our love letter to the Fringe, and something that we hope sits in conversation with the many other brilliant initiatives working to ensure the festival remains a launchpad for the next generation of game-changing artists.”

The venture will pay financial guarantees to all artists and creatives while covering their travel and accommodation, with “Pay What You Can” tickets available to audiences for every show.

Phoebe Waller Bridge won a Scotsman Fringe First Award for the stage version of Fleabag in 2013.

Applications will soon open for the Shedload of Future Fund, which distributes money raised during the 2020 and 2021 digital seasons. The fund will award three £5,000 grants to artists making their Fringe debut in 2025. The bursaries can be put towards any costs associated with bringing a show to the Fringe, including travel, marketing, accommodation, set and artists’ time.

A £2 levy on all tickets sold to Shedinburgh’s season will go directly towards the Shedload of Future Fund for future years.

The season will feature a curated programme of one-night-only performances in its 100-seat venue. The line-up will include performances from a mix of Fringe favourites, household names and rising stars, including comedians Jayde Adams and Mark Watson.

Comedian and writer Watson said: “I’m very excited to be a part of Shedinburgh. The Fringe has been a huge part of my career – I’ve not missed one since 2000. But it’s getting harder and harder for emerging artists to survive out there, or even take the risk of going in the first place. There needs to be a fresh approach to the way the festival works for performers, and that’s what Shedinburgh is offering.”