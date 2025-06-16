With a wide variety of different festivals and shows, Edinburgh comes alive in August with thousands of comedians, musicians, magicians, poetry and interviews.

It is an incredible opportunity to see politicians up close and personal, and to hear them in unique interviews unseen anywhere else.

The programme for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, and Edinburgh International Book Festival are online already, and there’s a whole host of politicians to see.

Here are 15 politicians who will be appearing in Edinburgh this August.

Nicola Sturgeon Former First Minister, and titan in Scottish politics, will be speaking at this year's Edinburgh Book Festival celebrating the launch of her new book, Frankly.

Henry McLeish Another former First Minister also speaking at the Edinburgh Book Festival. He will be chatting all things Scottish Devolution with James Mitchell, director of the Academy of Government at the University of Edinburgh.

First Minister John Swinney Sticking with the First Minister theme for the moment - and here is Scotland's current leader. He will be speaking in the Fringe in conversation with Susan Morrison about life, art, politics in a show called John Swinney: Up Close and Personal.