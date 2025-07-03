August is fast approaching which means it’s time to scour the Edinbugh Festival Fringe programme for the best shows to see.

The physical programme was launched earlier this month, with 3,352 show across 265 venues, and some are already selling out.

It can be a fairly daunting prospect to narrow those down when organising your Fringe .

It’s always nice to take a chance on something, hoping to be the first to see a hot new act - but sometimes it’s just nice to see somebody familiar from television .

Since 2004 the BBC’s Live at the Apollo has been one of the most popular small screen showcases for standup comedians - acting as a rite of passage for those on their way to fame and fortune.

Those appearing on early episodes included the likes of Jo Brand, Lee Mack, Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Russell Howard, Sean Lock and Dara Ó Briain.

And, while it’s not watched by as many people as in its heyday - when everybody in Britain seemed to know Rhod Gilbert’s ‘lost luggage’ routine - it’s still seen to be one of the most prestigious TV bookings for both up-and-coming and established comics.

Here are 31 who have made the grade and are appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. You can buy tickets for all the shows here.

1 . Dan Tiernan: All In "Following two sold-out, award-nominated years at the Fringe, Dan's back and he's giving you everything he's got. No bluffing." Money Barrel, July 28-August 24. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Andy Parsons: Please #@!$ Off to Mars "Life is hard – come and have a laugh about it." Pleasance Courtyard, July 30-August 10. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . David O'Doherty: Highway to the David Zone "A new opus from the hairy Enya, the Ryanair Bublé, the nine-volt battery-powered Beethoven. Talking, songs, talking during songs, talking while walking around – it's got the lot." Assembly George Square, July 30-August 2. | Contributed Photo Sales