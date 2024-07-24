It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, and streets of Scotland’s Capital.

Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from music and comedy, to theatre and dance.

In recent decades, pubs have increasingly been joining the fun by hosting shows - particularly those programmed by the PBH Free Fringe and the Laughing Horse Free Festival (although it should be noted that while the shows are technically free, audience members are encouraged to drop some cash into the collection bucket at the end).

It means you can enjoy a drink in one of the city’s most famous boozers and catch a show without leaving the building - particularly good if the weather isn’t playing ball.

Here are 13 of the best, and some of the great shows they are hosting in basements and backrooms.

1 . The Canons' Gait The Canons' Gait is a traditional Edinburgh pub that is also the headquarters of the PBH Free Fringe. The Royal Mile institution plays host to dozens of performances during August - from political comedy with Kate Smurthwaite's 'Late With Kate' to musical comedy 'Don't Stop Believing: Theatric Remix of 1980s' - in its Basement Bar.Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Frankenstein Probably the only Edinburgh pub where you can see an animatronic monster descend from the ceiling, complete with thundering music and dazzling lights, that's not the only show at Frankenstein this August. Its 2024 Fringe programme includes a full run of shows from 1980's television superstar Booby Davro. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Three Sisters Renamed the Free Sisters every August, the Three Sisters on Edinburgh's Cowgate has several levels of bars, a covered beer garden and a host of Free Festival shows. Highlights this year include 'Best of Edinburgh Fringe Comedy', drag show 'Dancing Queens', and improvised sitcom 'MATES'.Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales