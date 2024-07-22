2 . John Otway

Acts don't come much more cult than John Otway, the singer/songwriter who has been gigging since the 1970s with little in the way of traditional commercial success other than a number 27 single in 1977 and a second hit in 2004 when his fans managed to get his song 'Bunsen Burner' to number 9 in the UK charts. He's an annual fixture at the festival and is back in Edinburgh on Monday, August 12, at PBH's Free Fringe @ Voodoo Rooms. He's played over 5,000 shows so clearly knows what he's doing. | Contributed