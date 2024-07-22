It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from music and dance, to theatre and spoken word.
As with everything, ticket prices have been steadily rising in recent years - meaning that the festival is arguably less affordable than it once was.
But luckily there are two ‘free’ programmes of events, where you pay what you think the show’s worth and pop it in a collection bucket at the end.
Founded by comedian Peter Buckley Hill (pictured) in 1996, the PBH Free Fringe was the first of its kind, before being joined by the Free Festival in 2004.
And other venues also put on some free shows over August.
Here are 11 of the free shows that have caught our eye this year.
1. Trevor Lock
Trevor Lock has taken audience participation to new levels at recent Edinburgh Festival Fringes, with performances that are guaranteed to be different every day. To say much more could spoil the surprises, but suffice to say you'll get out of his shows what you put in. He has two different hours in 2024 - 'Audience Anonymous' at PBH's Free Fringe @ Bannermans from August 3-25 and 'Let's Start a Cult!' at PBH's Free Fringe @ Voodoo Rooms. | Contributed
2. John Otway
Acts don't come much more cult than John Otway, the singer/songwriter who has been gigging since the 1970s with little in the way of traditional commercial success other than a number 27 single in 1977 and a second hit in 2004 when his fans managed to get his song 'Bunsen Burner' to number 9 in the UK charts. He's an annual fixture at the festival and is back in Edinburgh on Monday, August 12, at PBH's Free Fringe @ Voodoo Rooms. He's played over 5,000 shows so clearly knows what he's doing. | Contributed
3. Glenn Wool
Canadian comic Glenn Wool has been selling out shows in Edinburgh for close to 20 years, receiving critical acclaim for shows that have increasingly mined his own personal life for comedy gold. He's appearing in the free section of the programme this year with his new show 'Luv (sic)', which takes inspiration from his divorce. He's playing the Laughing Horse @ The Counting House from August 1-24. | Contributed
4. Karaoke at the Heart Koch Cafe
Russian comedian Olga Koch is a real festival favourite, with her latest show 'Olga Koch Comes From Money' playing a a full run at the Monkey Barrel. She's also hosting two very special nights of karaoke alongside 'very serious' pop-duo Two Hearts. Expect plenty of drunken fun and a possible smattering of famous guests. It's on for two nights only, at the Monkey Barrel on August 4 and 25. | Contributed