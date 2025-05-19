Creative Scotland is to face a review

An independent review of arts body Creative Scotland has been expanded by the Scottish Government.

Leadership, performance and funding schemes will all form part of the remit of the independent review to be carried out in the wake of a controversy of the body’s funding of a sexually explicit film project and a dispute with the Scottish Government over cuts and delays to its budget.

The full remit for the review has been agreed between culture secretary Angus Robertson and Angela Leitch, chair of the independent review of Creative Scotland and will also include the “purpose and functions” of the organisation, as well as “collaborations, relationships and partnerships”.

Creative Scotland provides funding for projects and events such as the Celtic Connections music festival | National World

The relationship between Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government was criticised by Holyrood's culture committee, which in October called for a "substantially improved relationship" between the two entities.

Former council chief executive Ms Leitch recently replaced Dame Sue Bruce, who was given the job in January, but withdrew from the post at the start of last month.

The original review pledged to “examine Creative Scotland’s remit and functions as a funding body, and how the overall impact of planned increases in levels of public funding can be maximised”.

Culture secretary Angus Robertson. | Getty Images

Culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “With the 2025-26 Scottish Budget providing a record £34 million uplift for culture, including an additional £20 million for Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding programme, this independent Review will examine Creative Scotland's operations and structure to maximise the impact of this increase, and ensure the evolving needs of Scotland's diverse cultural sector can be met.

“I’m grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences and perspective in our survey – your feedback, in addition to informing a wider programme of support for the culture sector, has also helped to shape the remit of the independent review alongside the review team’s engagement to-date, and a wealth of historic evidence.

“The review team continue to collect evidence from culture and other organisations who interact with Creative Scotland, so I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest to take part in a roundtable near you this summer.”

Ms Leitch said: “I have already been struck by the wealth of evidence demonstrating the contribution the creative and culture sectors make to us as individuals, to our communities and to our economy. I look forward to engaging further and hearing from a wide range of stakeholders across the country to consider how Creative Scotland can support the sector’s challenges and embrace opportunities.”

Unveiling his first Programme for Government in September, First Minister John Swinney promised a review of Creative Scotland, which provides funding for artists and organisations across the cultural sector, would be carried out. He said the review was being carried out to “ensure the appropriate approach is in place to meet the needs of the sector”.

It comes in the wake of a controversy over Creative Scotland’s decision to support the sexually explicit Rein project, although funding for this was later withdrawn.

Creative Scotland in March last year pulled the plug on its support for the explicit sex film project after a row over a decision to provide almost £85,000 to the project’s director, who wanted to film 'non-simulated' sex scenes.

Meanwhile the Scottish Budget saw what Mr Robertson described as a “record” increase of £34 million for culture funding, with this including an additional £20m for Creative Scotland, allowing it to provide multi-year funding for many artists and arts organisations across Scotland.

Creative Scotland said: "We welcome the publication of the remit of the review of Creative Scotland published today, the clarity that brings, and also the publication of the findings from the survey on broader support for culture in Scotland. We are actively engaging with the review and will continue to support it as it progresses.