The ex-Scottish council boss leading far-reaching Creative Scotland arts review
A former council chief executive is to lead a review of the arts body Creative Scotland, with her appointment made a month after the previous chairwoman quit for health reasons.
Angela Leitch will take over as the review chairwoman, replacing Dame Sue Bruce, who was given the job in January 2025, but withdrew from the post at the start of last month.
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson confirmed Ms Leitch’s appointment, saying both she and vice-chairman Stuart Currie would “bring a wealth of local government and public sector experience” to the work.
It comes after First Minister John Swinney promised a review of Creative Scotland, which provides funding for artists and organisations across the cultural sector, would be carried out.
Announcing the move in his first Programme for Government in September last year, Mr Swinney said the review was being carried out to “ensure the appropriate approach is in place to meet the needs of the sector”.
It comes in the wake of a controversy over Creative Scotland’s decision to support the sexually explicit Rein project, although funding for this was later withdrawn.
Creative Scotland in March last year pulled the plug on its support for the explicit sex film project after a row over a decision to provide almost £85,000 to the project’s director, who wanted to film 'non-simulated' sex scenes.
Meanwhile the Scottish Budget saw what Mr Robertson described as a “record” increase of £34 million for culture funding, with this including an additional £20m for Creative Scotland, allowing it to provide multi-year funding for artists.
The culture secretary said the review “will consider Creative Scotland’s functions and remit to maximise the impact of this increase and ensure it can meet the culture sector’s need”.
He said he was “delighted” that Ms Leitch, who spent 30 years working in local government, serving as chief executive of both Clackmannanshire Council and then East Lothian Council, had agreed to lead the work.
Ms Leitch also served as the chief executive of Public Health Scotland between 2019 and 2023, playing a key role providing data, evidence and advice throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said the environment that cultural bodies and artists work in had “changed considerably since Creative Scotland was established in 2010”.
Ms Leitch added: “I welcome the opportunity to work with colleagues in Creative Scotland and across the sector to review its remit and functions with a view to ensuring it continues to be relevant today.”
She also said: “Culture and the arts provide us with a sense of belonging, preserving our history and traditions, and promoting an understanding of different perspectives.
“It’s well recognised that the sector and the people who work within it contribute significantly to Scotland’s society, our communities, and the economy.”
The Government has previously said individuals and organisations from all parts of the cultural sector would be asked to feed into the review of Creative Scotland, which will examine all of its remits and functions, and whether the arts agency’s operations and structure were “optimal to the needs of the culture sector”. It will be the first review of Creative Scotland since the agency was established in 2010.
