Creative Scotland accuses Rein sex film director of funding breach as support pulled for project

Creative Scotland has pulled the plug on its support for an explicit sex film project after a row over a decision to provide almost £85,000 to a director who wanted to film 'non-simulated' sex scenes.

The Scottish Government's arts agency is withdrawing its £84,555 in funding to Leonie Rae Gasson, who launched a recruitment drive for performers with "experience of sex work, particularly in porn contexts" for a 45-minute installation.

The quango claims she has made “significant” changes to the nature of the project since the grant was signed off in January, when it secured a share of more than 10 per cent of an £800,000 pot of National Lottery funding.

Leonie Rae Gasson was awarded £84,555 by Creative Scotland for her moving image installation project Rein. Picture: Julie Howden

Creative Scotland insists Gasson has breached the conditions of her award by proposing to film “real” sex scenes for her project, Rein, which was due to be launched in the autumn of next year. However, the body has already paid out most of the grant and now be "seeking recovery" of the funding from Gasson, who met with Creative Scotland this week in the aftermath of backlash over the grant.

Gasson’s website describes her project as “an exploration of dyke sexuality” and "a magical, erotic journey through the Scottish countryside”.

She launched a search for performers last week for what she descried as a “pro sex and pro sex work project”, saying some of the roles would involve “hardcore” acts. She was offering to pay successful applicants £270 a day.

Creative Scotland has pulled the plug on the project days after culture secretary Angus Robetson said there was “no way” that it should receive public money.

Leonie Rae Gasson was awarded £84,555 from Creative Scotland for her multi-screen film installation project Rein. Picture: Pixabay/Tracy Smith

Gasson has been working to develop the project with The Work Room, a dance company based at the Tramway arts centre in Glasgow. Both organisations are also funded by Creative Scotland.

Creative Scotland insists the description of Gasson’s project has changed significantly since it awarded her a previous grant of £23,219 in 2022 and the £84,555 grant in January this year.

However, a description of the earlier development work on Gasson’s website said it had been about exploring “how to push the boundaries of what it means to create and show dyke sex on screen” and researching “how to safely incorporate erotic and sexual acts into a devising process whilst exploring the cinematic world of the show”.

A statement from Creative Scotland said: “Following a review of the application, assessment, and contractual agreement regarding the project Rein, Creative Scotland has made the decision to withdraw support for this project and will be seeking recovery of funding paid in respect of this award to date.

Angus Robertson is Scotland's culture secretary. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“What has emerged in the latest phase of the project represents a breach of the conditions of funding award, as the nature of the project has changed. The central role that ‘non-simulated’ (i.e real) sex acts now play in the project, marks a significant change to the nature of the work presented in the original application, which was assessed for funding.

“This significant change to the nature of the work has been evidenced in the most recent announcement on the project’s website, without the agreement of Creative Scotland.

“We make in the region of 2,000 funding awards each year. We support artists and projects across all art-forms, some of which are challenging in content, and push creative and social boundaries.