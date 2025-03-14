Here are 15 of the most iconic Scottish characters in video games - including Soap from Call of Duty

1 . John ‘Soap’ MacTavish – Call of Duty

Arguably the most iconic character to be included in this list of Scottish video game characters is John ‘Soap’ MacTavish from Call of Duty. One of the main characters in the Modern Warfare games, he also appears in Call of Duty: Heroes and Call of Duty: Online. An SAS soldier, the fan favourite is a sniper and demolitions expert. When Soap first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 he was voiced by Kevin McKidd, however since the series reboot in 2019 he has been played by fellow Scottish actor, Neil Ellice. | Activision