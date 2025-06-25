Wet Wet Wet announce series of intimate Scottish gigs – here's how to get tickets & presale
Wet Wet Wet are set to perform five intimate acoustic shows around Scotland in 2026.
The band – formed of founding member Graeme Clark, guitarist Graeme Duffin, and new lead singer Kevin Simm – will head to venues in Inverness, Stirling, Forfar, Paisley, and Oban as part of their UK wide tour next May.
It will follow their shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh later this year, where they are set to play a small selection of tracks acoustically, with the group instead revisiting all of their greatest hits in a stripped back style.
Clark said: “We love nothing more than performing our songs live, so to have the chance of presenting them in a slightly different way is very inspiring. By showcasing our best-known songs acoustically in these intimate surroundings, it’ll let us strip them down to their bones and reimagine them.
“This personal look into our beloved music catalogue will give the audience a real insight into their favourite songs in a unique way that we’ve never been able to do before.”
As well as touring the UK, Wet Wet Wet will release brand new studio album Strings Attached on October 3, which will include their biggest songs including Sweet Little Mystery and Love Is All Around, as well as covers such as Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain.
If you missed out on tickets for Wet Wet Wet’s Scottish shows this year, here is how to get tickets to see their 2026 acoustic tour.
Wet Wet Wet to perform in Inverness, Stirling, Forfar, Paisley, and Oban: All 2026 UK tour dates
With Wet Wet Wet heading to a number of places they’ve never performed before during their more than 40 year long career, the band are playing 15 shows around the UK as part of their 2026 acoustic tour.
This will include five shows around Scotland from Inverness in the Highlands to Oban in Argyll and Bute.
Here are all of Wet Wet Wet’s 2026 UK tour dates:
- 13 May — Carmarthen Lyric Theatre
- 14 May — Barnstaple Queen’s Theatre
- 15 May — Aldershot Princes Hall
- 16 May — King’s Lynn Corn Exchange
- 17 May — Scarborough Spa Theatre
- 19 May — Inverness Eden Court
- 20 May — Stirling Albert Hall
- 21 May — Forfar Reid Hall
- 22 May — Paisley Town Hall
- 23 May — Oban Corran Halls
- 26 May — Ilkley King’s Hall
- 27 May — Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- 28 May — Swindon Wyvern Theatre
- 29 May — Worthing Pavilion Theatre
- 30 May — Bury St Edmunds The Apex
This is in addition to the second half of their 2025 UK tour, which will see the group perform in Dumfries, Glasgow and Edinburgh in October.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Wet Wet Wet’s 2026 UK tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 11 via Ticketmaster.
Wet Wet Wet presale: How to get early tickets for 2026 tour
If you don’t want to wait for general sale to begin, then you are in luck as there will be several Wet Wet Wet presales.
The first, which is available across all tour dates, is artist presale which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, July 8. To receive access to Wet Wet Wet’s own presale, you can pre-order their acoustic album Strings Attached or register your email using the “No Purchase Necessary” option on their website.
There are then two additional Wet Wet Wet presales available for all five of their 2026 Scottish shows.
The first is O2 Priority presale which will be available to Virgin Media and O2 customers. This Wet Wet Wet presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 9 and more information can be found on the O2 Priority website.
Then there is Ticketmaster presale, which will see eligible fans receive an email which includes an access link for the presale which will take place from 10am on Thursday, July 10.
How much are Wet Wet Wet tickets?
While prices aren’t yet available across all of Wet Wet Wet’s 2026 Scottish tour dates, we do know how much tickets will cost for their shows in Stirling and Forfar.
Tickets to see Wet Wet Wet in Scotland next year will start at £32 and go up to around £120 for VIP, which will include soundcheck access and a Meet & Greet.
Wet Wet Wet tickets look to be priced at £32, £36, £42, depending on seating, and then £120 for VIP. This could then vary from venue to venue based on a number of additional factors such as booking fees.
Comments
