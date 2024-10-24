The 'reinvented' coastal location crowned Scotland’s Town of the Year

Residents banding together to improve the town has given it a winning status.

It is one of Scotland’s west coast towns that has battled a declining population and a dwindling high street.

Oban, just this year, saw its community-owned cinema close, which had previously been supported by actor Dame Judi Dench, and council figures revealed parts of the town fall within the 30 per cent 'most deprived' areas of the country.

Yet despite signs of decline, residents have been working together to “reinvent” the picturesque Argyllshire community.

Jamie Simpson

So much so that Oban has been crowned as Scotland’s “town of the year” in this year’s Scotland Loves Local Awards (SLLA) - a competition set up to encourage people to create a better future for their community by choosing local.

The accolade comes amid a remarkable year for the town, which took a place on the global stage after delivering a multi-million pound economic boost as a port in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race - alongside the likes of Washington DC and Cape Town.

TV presenter Sean Batty, centre, with Scotland's Towns Partnership chief officer Kimberley Guthrie to the left, and BID4Oban chair Tony Cave to the right, plus others from the community as they celebrate Oban being named Scotland's Town of the Year in the 2024 Scotland Loves Local Awards.

Oban hosted Scotland’s Royal National Mod festival, a celebration of Gaelic culture, this year. The town also welcomed competitors and visitors to the annual World Stone Skimming Championships a stone’s throw away in Easdale last month.

Much of the transformation in recent years has been credited with the town’s Business Improvement District, BID4Oban, which has forged new links with businesses, organisations and people since being launched in 2012.

The work has ranged from sponsoring Oban Pride Weekend to attracting small cruise ships to visit, to supporting festive lights and hanging baskets throughout the town.

Other work included a recent effort with Argyll & Bute Council on the revamp of one of the town’s main thoroughfares - Gibraltar Street - as well as continual work promoting town’s vibrant independent business scene to locals and visitors.

Andrew Spence, BID4Oban’s chief executive, said: “We are beyond delighted that Oban is Scotland’s Town of the Year. The reinvention in the town over the last 12 years really has been inspirational. We have a vibrant town centre with events that benefit both locals and visitors.

“Oban, like several towns, was tired before the BID. We were suffering from changes to retail, an ageing demographic, low-end tourism, poor and tired infrastructure and lack of promotion of the town as a destination.

“Through collaborative and partnership working, Oban is now vibrant and welcoming as the gateway to the islands through our major ferry port and the Seafood Capital of Scotland.”

Oban, which means “the little bay” in Gaelic, has a population of about 8,100, which swells to more than 24,000 at the peak of the tourist season.

The town grew around Oban Distillery, which was founded in 1794 by the Stevenson family, and stands just 208 steps from the seafront.

TV weather presenter Sean Batty - an ambassador for Scotland Loves Local - celebrates in the rain on the front in Oban as it was named as Scotland's Town of the Year

STV weather presenter Sean Batty - an ambassador for SLLA - joined in the celebrations as he presented the award to the winning community.

He said: “What strikes me is how passionate everyone here is about their town. People who’ve moved here from elsewhere have just fallen in love with the place. It’s easy to see why Oban is so special.”