Music review: Marti Pellow & the RSNO, Armadillo, Glasgow

From the opening flourish, it was clear this was going to be a special rendition of Wet Wet Wet’s 1987 debut album, writes Fiona Shepherd

“No Marti, no party” ran the chant. Sure enough, esteemed host Marti Pellow was the main event for his up-for-it audience, but he had ensured that this celebration of Wet Wet Wet’s 1987 debut album Popped In Souled Out was extra special thanks to his party guests, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

No need to wish he was lucky – from the opening flourish, it was clear this was going to be a special rendition of a Caledonia soul album which has stood the test of time rather well. The amplified orchestra, performing arrangements by keyboard player Grant Mitchell, packed a powerful punch, embellished by two backing singers who sounded like a full choir and a spangle-attired guitarist ready to let rip, from the aspirational glamour of Wishing I Was Lucky right through to the classic rock stylings of With A Little Help From My Friends.

Marti Pellow PIC: Jim Dyson / Getty Images

Pellow’s somewhat ripe delivery fitted well enough in this maximalist context but the RSNO were the star sonic attraction, from the brass blast of East of the River to the pizzicato strings and sumptuous flourish of Angel Eyes, the filmic twinkle of Sweet Little Mystery’s intro to the punchy strings of disco odyssey I Can Give You Everything, the lithe funk flute solo on Words of Wisdom to the ravishing swoon of Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight. This is how these songs deserve to be heard.