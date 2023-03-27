Music review: Marti Pellow & the RSNO, Armadillo, Glasgow

Marti Pellow & the RSNO, Armadillo, Glasgow ****
“No Marti, no party” ran the chant. Sure enough, esteemed host Marti Pellow was the main event for his up-for-it audience, but he had ensured that this celebration of Wet Wet Wet’s 1987 debut album Popped In Souled Out was extra special thanks to his party guests, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
No need to wish he was lucky – from the opening flourish, it was clear this was going to be a special rendition of a Caledonia soul album which has stood the test of time rather well. The amplified orchestra, performing arrangements by keyboard player Grant Mitchell, packed a powerful punch, embellished by two backing singers who sounded like a full choir and a spangle-attired guitarist ready to let rip, from the aspirational glamour of Wishing I Was Lucky right through to the classic rock stylings of With A Little Help From My Friends.
Pellow’s somewhat ripe delivery fitted well enough in this maximalist context but the RSNO were the star sonic attraction, from the brass blast of East of the River to the pizzicato strings and sumptuous flourish of Angel Eyes, the filmic twinkle of Sweet Little Mystery’s intro to the punchy strings of disco odyssey I Can Give You Everything, the lithe funk flute solo on Words of Wisdom to the ravishing swoon of Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight. This is how these songs deserve to be heard.
The second half was more of a grab bag, kicking off with the sassy brass and blues rocking of James Taylor’s Steamroller, peaking with an ecstatic medley of Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now and Le Freak and ticking off a number of Wet Wet Wet favourites from Love Is All Around to Lip Service, Sweet Surrender to Goodnight Girl and a slinky This Time, for which Pellow reserved the best vocal of the set.