Glastonbury TV Schedule 2025: Here's what acts will feature in the BBC's coverage and when - from Olivia Rodrigo to Charli xcx
More than 210,000 music fans are preparing to descend upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.
Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.
But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Glastonbury 2025 taking place?
The 2025 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts (to give it its full name) is scheduled to take place between June 25 and 29 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. The main acts are playing from Friday, June 27. and Sunday, June 28.
Who is headlining this year’s Glastonbury?
Friday night will see The 1975 headline the Pyramid Stage, with Neil Young last on the Saturday (although his set will not be broadcast) and Olivia Rodrigo closing the festival on the Sunday.
How can I watch Glastonbury on televion?
The BBC’s extensive coverage will be available across the iPlayer, BBC Sounds, TV, radio and online.
Live sets will be be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four.
The Glastonbury Hits Channel is already live on iPlayer, streaming classic tracks from some of the biggest artists who've performed over the years. You can watch 24/7 until the festival’s main stages open on Friday 27 June.
BBC iPlayer's offering up over 90 hours of performances with its live streams of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.
What is the full television schedule for Glastonbury 2025?
Here’s who you can see on television this year - and when.
Friday, June 27
7pm: BBC Four starts its festival coverage, featuring:
- English Teacher
- Wet Leg
8pm: Coverage starts on BBC Two and iPlayer, featuring:
- Alanis Morissette
- En Vogue
- Supergrass
- Blossoms
- Franz Ferdinand
- Wunderhorse
- Biffy Clyro
- Busta Rhymes
- Self Esteem
BBC One will then broadcast the first headline set of the weekend from 10.30pm:
- The 1975
Then it’s back to BBC Four for:
- Loyle Carner
Saturday, June 28
Coverage starts on BBC Two from 5pm featuring:
- JADE
- Brandi Carlile
- Weezer
- Madalitso Band
- Good Neighbours
BBC Four kicks off it’s coverage of night two from 7pm featuring:
- John Fogerty
It’s also a 7pm start on BBC Two with:
- Gary Numan
- Ezra Collective
- Patchwork
Back on BBC Four for 9pm with:
- Amyl & The Sniffers
- Beth Gibbons
And BBC One will be hosting action from 9pm too, with:
- Raye
- Charli xcx
Sunday, June 29
The musical fun from the final day starts on BBC One from 5pm with:
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
BBC Four’s final night at Glastonbury Festival opens at 7pm with:
- Celeste
Glastonbury will be back on BBC One at 7.25 with:
- Rod Stewart
Back to BBC Four at 8pm for:
- Cymande
- Black Uhuru
BBC Two is back at Worthy Farm from 8.45pm with
- Wolf Alice
- AJ Tracey
- Noah Kahan
Back to BBC Four at 9pm for:
- Snow Patrol
- St. Vincent
- The Prodigy
The festival concludes on BBC One from 10pm with the closing headliner:
- Olivia Rodrigo
Who will be presenting the Glastonbury coverage?
Broadcasting from Glastonbury this year across the BBC’s platforms are: Anita Rani, Annie Macmanus, Arielle Free, Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Craig Charles, Danni Diston, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Gilles Peterson, Greg James, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Matt Everitt, Nathan Shepherd, Nick Grimshaw, Sam MacGregor, Sarah Story, Steve Lamacq and Zoe Ball.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.