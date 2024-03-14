Glastonbury 2024: Dua Lipa, Sza and Coldplay set to headline festival
The line-up for Glastonbury 2024 has been revealed, with Dua Lipa, Sza and Coldplay set to headline.
Shania Twain will take the Legends slot at the legendary Somerset festival.
Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sold out within an hour of going on sale last year. Additional acts announced include Cyndi Lauper, Avril Lavigne, Idles, The National, LCD Soundsystem and K-Pop band Seventeen.
The festival will run from June 26–30, and many more artists have still to be announced.
Here is the full line up for Glastonbury 2024.
The full Glastonbury 2024 line-up
Pyramid Stage
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- Sza
- Shania Twain
- LCD Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Burna Boy
- PJ Harvey
- Cyndi Lauper
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Janelle Monae
- Seventeen
- Paul Heaton
- Keane
- Paloma Faith
- Olivia Dean
- Ayra Starr
Other Stage
- Idles
- Disclosure
- The National
- D-Block Europe
- The Streets
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Anne-Marie
- Camila Cabello
- Avril Lavigne
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Bloc Party
- The Last Dinner Party
- Nothing But Thieves
- Confidence Man
- Headie One
West Holts Stage
- Jungle
- Jessie Ware
- Justice
- Heilung
- Masego
- Nia Archives
- Danny Brown
- Black Pumas
- Brittany Howard
- Sugababes
- Nitin Sawhney
- Jordan Rakei
- Asha Puthli
- Noname
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Steel Pulse
- Squid
- Sofia Kourtesis
Woodsies Stage
- Jamie XX
- Gossip
- James Blake
- Sampha
- Sleaford Mods
- Romy
- Declan McKenna
- Yard Act
- Arlo Parks
- Alvvays
- Fat White Family
- Blondshell
- Kenya Grace
- Soccer Mommy
- Remi Wolf
- Mannequin Pussy
- Newdad
- High Vis
- Kneecap
The Park Stage
- Fontaines D.C.
- Peggy Gou
- London Grammar
- King Krule
- Orbital
- Ghetts
- Aurora
- The Breeders
- Mount Kimbie
- Dexys
- Lankum
- Baxter Dury
- This Is The Kit
- Arobj Aftab
- Mdou Moctar
- The Mary Wallopers
- Otoboke Beaver
- Barry Can't Swim
- Bar Italia
- Honey Dijon
- DJ Spen
- Eliza Rose
- Bonobo
- Skream & Benga
- Faithless
- Flowerovlove
Comments
