3 . The Last of Us

The Last of Us ranks third on the list. Naughty Dog developed the 2013 action-adventure game, and its top ten soundtrack songs have 179,433,743 streams, earning £348,937 through Spotify royalties. The Last of Us is one of the most popular video games, so much so that HBO turned it into a popular TV series, which became an award-winning show. The most popular song on the official soundtrack is ‘The Last of Us’ with 60,843,559 plays alone. Gustavo Santaolalla features on every song in the official game soundtrack.