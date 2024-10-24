The huge US rapper will perform at the OVO Hydro next May - here’s how you can be there.

Huge US rapper Tyler, the Creator will perform in Glasgow as part of his upcoming world tour, Chromakopia.

Best known for songs such as See You Again with Kali Uchis, Earfquake and Are We Still Friends, the Grammy Award winning musician also released an EP for the 2018 animated film The Grinch with the tour announcement coming ahead of the release of his new album Chromakopia on Monday, October 28.

The UK and Ireland leg of Chromakopia: The World Tour will end at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, with dates in cities including Birmingham, London, Dublin and Manchester.

The rapper was previously banned from entering the UK in 2015 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May due to lyrics he penned as a teenager, despite already having performed in the country several times - including at T in the Park. He has been able to enter the country again since 2019, with his upcoming Hydro show marking his first Scottish date in almost a decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyler, the Creator’s Glasgow show, including pre-sale options, ticket prices and who will support him.

Tyler, the Creator | AFP via Getty Images

UK and Ireland Tyler, the Creator tour dates - including Glasgow

Tyler, the Creator will finish the UK and Ireland leg of his world tour in Glasgow on Friday, May 30, 2025. Here is a full list of his UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates.

Saturday, May 17 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday, May 19 2025 - London O2 Arena

Wednesday, May 21 2025 - London O2 Arena

Saturday, May 24 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday, May 27 2025 - Manchester Co Op Live

Friday, May 30 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tyler, the Creator will perform at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow next year. | Jeff Holmes

When do tickets go on sale?

Tyler, the Creator tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 1.

For his Glasgow show, fans can find out more about where to buy tickets via the OVO Hydro website, but it looks like the main sale will be taking place on ticket site AXS.

Tyler, the Creator Glasgow pre-sale

If you’re hoping to access pre-sale Tyler, the Creator tickets for his Glasgow show then you’re in luck.

The first Tyler, the Creator pre-sale option is through his website. Fans who pre-order the Chromakopia album or register for his mailing list before 4pm on Tuesday, October 29 will receive an access code for his exclusive artist pre-sale from 5pm on Tuesday. The actual pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday, October 30.

There is also an exclusive pre-sale for American Express cardholders, which will take place from 10am on Tuesday, October 29.

Tyler, the Creator performing at Coachella in 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

For Tyler, the Creator’s Glasgow show specifically, fans will be able to register for the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) mailing list for access to the venue pre-sale which begins at 10am on Thursday, October 31.

In addition, fans hoping to grab pre-sale tickets for his Glasgow show who are also OVO Energy customers will be able to access the OVO Live pre-sale from 10am on Tuesday, October 29. To do so, all you need to do is register for OVO Live using your OVO membership number - this will also grant you access to other pre-sales for the Hydro.

How much are Tyler, the Creator tickets?

According to the OVO Hydro website Tyler, the Creator ticket prices his Glasgow show will range from £58.45 - £132.25.

This includes an admin and fulfilment fee, though it’s worth noting that ticket prices will vary from venue to venue.

Paris Texas and Lil Yachty to support Tyler, the Creator’s upcoming tour dates

During the UK and Ireland leg of the Chromakopia tour, Tyler, the Creator will have two support acts: Paris Texas and Lil Yachty.

Lil Yachty will support Tyler, the Creator's UK and Ireland tour dates. | Getty Images for Coachella

Opening the show are Paris Texas, an American alternative hip hop duo from Los Angeles, whose songs include FORCE OF HABIT, Full English and HEAVY METAL.