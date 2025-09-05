Tyler Childers UK Tour: Presales, ticket prices and what to know about country star's Glasgow show
American country musician Tyler Childers has announced a massive show in Glasgow next year.
Originally from Kentucky, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will play the OVO Hydro on Friday, March 6, as part of just three dates in the UK and Ireland in 2026. Childers is also set to play a huge show at the O2 in London this November.
Here is everything you need to know about tickets for Tyler Childers’ UK tour, including presales and prices.
Tyler Childers Tour 2026: When will the country star play Glasgow?
Tyler Childers will kick off the UK and Ireland leg of his 2026 On The Road tour in Dublin before heading to Glasgow and then Manchester. He will then move on to mainland Europe where he will play shows in Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.
- Tuesday, March 3 2026 - Dublin 3Arena
- Friday, March 6 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Sunday, March 8 2026 - Manchester AO Arena
When do Tyler Childers tickets go on sale?
General sale for Tyler Childers 2026 tour will begin at 9am on Friday, September 12.
They will be available from sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland, as well as AXS for his Manchester show.
To be in with the best chance of securing tickets, fans should make sure to register for an account with their preferred ticket site in advance. Ticketmaster operate a waiting room up to half an hour before any sales begin, with fans advised to use only one browser to attempt to purchase tickets.
Tyler Childers presale
If you don’t want to wait for general sale, don’t worry as there are a number of options for Tyler Childers presale.
The first - and earliest - is artist presale which begins at 9am on Tuesday, September 9. For access, fans must sign up here before 10pm on Monday, September 8.
Then there is O2 Priority presale for O2 and Virgin Media customers, which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, September 10.
Top fans of Tyler Childers who listen to the artist on Spotify will receive an email with a code to access Spotify presale, which will begin at 12pm on Thursday September 11.
Another presale also beginning at the same time is Live Nation presale, which is open to anyone who registers for an account with the website.
Tyler Childers Glasgow presale
If you are only concerned with seeing Tyler Childers at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, then there are two additional presale options.
The first is for OVO customers registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, September 10.
But if you aren’t an OVO customer, there is always Gigs in Scotland presale which will begin at 9am on Thursday, September 11. For access, all you need to do is sign up for an account with the website.
Every presale for Tyler Childers' UK tour and how to get early ticket access.
Artist presale:
- For all UK tour dates
- Presale opens at 9am on Tuesday, September 9
- Access by signing up signing up here before 10pm on Monday, September 8
O2 Priority presale:
- For all UK tour dates
- Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, September 10
- Access for O2 or Virgin Media customers signed up to O2 Priority only
Spotify presale:
- For all UK tour dates
- Presale opens at 12pm on Thursday September 11
- Access for fans who listen to Tyler Childers with Spotify Premium
Live Nation presale:
- For all UK tour dates
- Presale opens at 12pm on Thursday September 11
- Access by signing up for a My Live Nation account
OVO presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, September 10
- Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only
Gigs in Scotland presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 11
- Available to anyone with a Gigs in Scotland account
How much are Tyler Childers tickets?
Ticket prices for Tyler Childers 2026 UK tour will range from £47.90 - £81.95, for his Glasgow gig.
Including an administration fee (but not fulfilment), prices are likely to vary slightly from venue to venue but should be somewhat similar for his Manchester show.
