After months of speculation it has been confirmed that the TRNSMT music festival will be returning to Glasgow Green next year.
There had been rumours that T in the Park could return in its place, but instead the event is just being planned for slightly earlier in the year than usual - from June 19-21 rather than its traditional mid-July slot.
TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill and is, by quite some distance, Scotland’s largest event of its kind.
It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.
Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.
This year saw 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol headline, and now the dates have been confirmed speculation is growing over who will perform.
Organisers have remained tight-lipped so far, simply saying: “Ticketing and lineup announcements will be coming soon.”
Here are 17 acts we reckon could fit the bill, from local favourites to international superstars.
