After months of speculation it has been confirmed that the TRNSMT music festival will be returning to Glasgow Green next year.

There had been rumours that T in the Park could return in its place, but instead the event is just being planned for slightly earlier in the year than usual - from June 19-21 rather than its traditional mid-July slot.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill and is, by quite some distance, Scotland’s largest event of its kind.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.

This year saw 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol headline, and now the dates have been confirmed speculation is growing over who will perform.

Organisers have remained tight-lipped so far, simply saying: “Ticketing and lineup announcements will be coming soon.”

Here are 17 acts we reckon could fit the bill, from local favourites to international superstars.

1 . Lewis Capaldi 'Scotland's Beyonce' and Glasgow's favourite son Lewis Capaldi's incredible rise to fame has been accompamied by a series of amazing performances at TRNSMT in 2019, 2020, and 2022, that latter of which saw him close out the festival's main stage. His ongoing triumphant comeback, which included two recent sold out dates at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, could see him make a return to one of his favourite places in the world in 2026. He's already confirmed for the Isle of Wight and Latitude festivals so we'd say he's as close to a sure thing as it comes. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Raye Raye's performance at Glastonbury this year showed she has everything required to headline a festival - she's already being tipped to top the bill at Worthy Farm in 2027. She's playing a show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro in February but few would complain if she also dropped by Glasgow Green for a lap of honour. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Charli XCX You'd be forgiven for thinking that Charli XCX had headlined this year's Glastonbury given the wall-to-wall coverage when, in fact, she closed the Other Stage while Neil Young played the Pyramid. She proved what a fearsome live prospect she is, and would be a popular choice to make 2026 a Brat TRNSMT. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales