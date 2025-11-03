Organisers have announced a new date for the music festival.

Scotland’s largest music festival will take place earlier than usual in 2026, with organisers confirming new summer dates.

TRNSMT, which is typically held in July, has been brought forward to June 19 to 21 at Glasgow Green.

Geoff Ellis, festival director, said: “TRNSMT is always evolving and it’s all about giving fans, artists and the city the best possible experience.

“There is no better way to kick off summer than with an incredible weekend of live music and that unbeatable Scottish crowd.”

Since 2017, TRNSMT has been a highlight of Scotland’s cultural calendar, bringing live music performances to Glasgow and celebrating the best of the Scottish music scene.

Previous line-ups have featured iconic headliners including Paolo Nutini, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris and The 1975, plus the very best of up-and-coming local talent, cementing the festival as a must-attend event for music fans across Scotland.

TRNSMT attracts up to 150,000 fans across three days each year, transforming Glasgow Green into a hub of live music, food and community.

TRNSMT lineup announcements and tickets ‘coming soon’

Alongside the main stage, the festival boasts unique onsite areas such as the King Tut’s Stage which is famous for platforming future headliners early in their career like Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender.

There’s also the BBC Introducing stage, The Hangout, two dance stages, and The Reset area where fans at TRNSMT 2025 could meet artists at the BBC Radio 1 Photobooth.