Families across the country might be tightening their belts but that doesn’t mean day trips and short breaks have to stop.
With a little planning it’s possible to see some of the country’s most beautiful spots – and enjoy a range of activities – with no need for expensive admission fees or tickets.
Here are 10 options for the October half terms holidays.
1. The Riverside Museum
Occupying a prime spot on the banks of the Clyde, the Riverside Museum is dedicated to everything to do with transport. There are full streetscapes to explore and trams to hop on board, along with collections of cars, bikes and buses - all housed in an ultra-modern building designed by Dame Zaha Hadid. It's completely free and has plenty to occupy all ages on a rainy morning or afternoon.
Photo: National World
2. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Always appearing near the top of the most popular free attractions in Scotland, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery has everything from dinosaur skeletons, Egyptians mummies and a spitfire hanging from the roof, to masterpieces by the likes of Vincent Van Gough and Salvador Dali. Even if you've been many times before, there's always something interesting you've not seen before. Head along at lunchtime and you might be lucky enough to hear an organ recital in the main hall.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Join the Glasgow Mural Trail
The Glasgow Mural Trail consists of 29 large scale artworks (although you might find extra unofficial works) scattered throughout the city, on walls, buildings and gable ends - featuring everything from local wildlife to famous sons of the city like Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Bill Connolly. Download a map from the mural trail website and try to tick them all off.
Photo: National World
4. Explore a ruined shipyard that shone onscreen
The Govan Graving Docks were built in the middle of the 19th century to allow ships to have their hulls inspected and repaired. They remained in use until 1988 and the three basins and associated building have since fallen into instagrammable ruin, attracting the makers of award-winning war film 1917 to use them as a backdrop. You can walk there in around 15 minutes from the Glagow Science Centre on the south bank of the Clyde.
Photo: National World