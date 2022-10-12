2. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Always appearing near the top of the most popular free attractions in Scotland, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery has everything from dinosaur skeletons, Egyptians mummies and a spitfire hanging from the roof, to masterpieces by the likes of Vincent Van Gough and Salvador Dali. Even if you've been many times before, there's always something interesting you've not seen before. Head along at lunchtime and you might be lucky enough to hear an organ recital in the main hall.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images