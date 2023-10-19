6 sound and light shows to enjoy in Scotland this autumn - from GlasGLOW to the Enchanted Forest
Here we take a look at some of Scotland’s autumn and winter lights shows, from a Halloween walk in Glasgow to Perthshire’s Enchanted Forest.
The Enchanted Forest
When: 5 October – 5 November
Where: Faskally Woods near Pitlochry, Perthshire
The award-winning sound and light show is back in Pitlochry, with many weekend dates sold out. The original sound and light show is, this year, titled From the Deep, and is taking place from 5 October until 5 November in Faskally Wood in Pitlochry. The Enchanted Forest won the UK’s Best Cultural Event for their 2016 show, which attracted just over 70,000 visitors, an 13% increase on the previous record-breaking year. More recently it has brought £10m to the local economy.
GlasgGLOW
When: 27 October – 5 November
Where: Glasgow Botanic Gardens
Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens are set to be completely transformed this Halloween into a ghost busters themed sound and light show. Running from the 27 October to the 5 November, GlasGLOW brings together immersive sound and light displays, photo opportunities, a street food village and Marshmallowland to create an immersive outdoor experience.
Illuminator: Night trail race
When: 27 October
Where: Glen Tanar, Royal Deeside
Anyone who loves running and is looking for something different this autumn should check out this night trail race. Participants are invited to go wild through the night on Scotland’s toughest night marathon, and can run or walk the 15 dark miles. Terrain is rugged hill trails, illuminated by runners' head torches, in which the beauty of Glen Tanar’s ancient Scots pine forest can be seen.
Monteviot Lights
When: 30 November until 10 December from 4.30-7.30pm
Where: Monteviot House & Gardens, Jedburgh, Scottish Borders.
The former team behind The Enchanted Forest, Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle; and Edinburgh Zoo’s Halloween Spooktakular and Christmas Nights are bringing a new light show to the Scottish Borders for the first time. Located at Monteviot House and Gardens, Monteviot Lights will take place over nine days in late November and early December 2023.This captivating spectacle promises to be a magical experience for families and visitors of all ages.
Castle of Light
When: From Friday 24 November 2023 to Wednesday 3 January 2024
Where: Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh’s most iconic landmark will once again welcome locals and visitors alike to experience an immersive after-dark walking trail – with this year’s brand new show focused on tales of magic, mystery and spectacular sorcery from Scotland’s past. On-site catering will be available throughout the event, with exclusive Castle of Light cocktails, including the Smoking One O’clock Gun, Edinburgh Gincantation and a Blood Moon Mocktail also available. Tickets are available to purchase now (adult tickets: £22), with concession rates, family tickets and Historic Scotland members’ discounts available.
And for those planning something festive...
Christmas at the Botanics
When: 16 November – 30 December
Where: The Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh
Christmas at the Botanics - the magical outdoor after-dark spectacular - is returning for a seventh year with new installations from around the world and a fresh route. It will run for six weeks, and a total of 37 nights, this year. New installations already confirmed for 2023 include Crocus, created by leading designers of illuminated flowers, Jigantics, who were behind the Lilies on the Botanic Pond in 2022.