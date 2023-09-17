Monteviot Lights: Dates, ticket prices and what to expect from Scottish Borders first light show

A new sound and light show is coming to the Scottish Borders, here’s everything you need to know.

As the nights start to draw in, Scotland’s annual light shows prepare to illuminate the darker months. From GlasGLOW in Glasgow’s Botanics to Edinburgh Castle and Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest, these events offer fun for all the family. Now the team behind The Enchanted Forest, Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle; and Edinburgh Zoo’s Halloween Spooktakular and Christmas Nights are bringing a new light show to the Scottish Borders for the first time. Located at Monteviot House and Gardens, Monteviot Lights will take place over nine days in late November and early December 2023.This captivating spectacle promises to be a magical experience for families and visitors of all ages.

Dates of Monteviot Lights

The experience will run from 30 November until 10 December from 4.30-7.30pm at Monteviot House & Gardens, Jedburgh, Scottish Borders.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monteviot Lights will start in late November.

What to expect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team say that Monteviot Lights is not just another light show; it's a unique opportunity to witness the first lighting and audio spectacle in the heart of the Scottish Borders. Unlike traditional light installations, Monteviot Lights embraces the natural backdrop of Monteviot Gardens, accentuating the beauty of nature itself.

The trail starts at the Harestanes visitor centre and comprises a 1.5km route through the illuminated gardens and woods of the house. Along the way there’s local food and drink to enjoy. The light trail seamlessly incorporates the garden's natural surroundings and key features, creating immersive experiences, and has been produced by NL Productions, who have over 50 years’ experience of delivering large-scale events, and have been involved in The Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry; Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle; and Edinburgh Zoo’s Halloween Spooktakular and Christmas Nights.

The event aims to attract 7,500 visitors in its inaugural year while focusing on long-term growth and sustainability, aiming to preserve the natural environment that the event beautifully illuminates.

Monteviot Lights will take place near Jedburgh, Scottish Borders, Scotland.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £18 for adults, £12 for children and under threes and carers are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £56. Tickets will be sold in 15 minute time slots.

Monteviot Lights event details

Dates: November 30th – December 3rd and December 6th – 10th, 2023

Time: 16.30 – 19.30

Tickets: Sold in 15-minute timeslots

Location: Monteviot House & Gardens, Jedburgh, Scottish Borders

Parking: As you arrive at Harestanes Visitor Centre, enjoy food and drink along with toilet facilities. Support small local businesses like Buy Design Gallery, Out-There Artisan, Rub-A-Dug-Dug, Harestanes Glass Studio, and Mary’s Dairy, all based at Harestanes Visitor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, ticket bookings, and updates, visit the website.

The family behind the event has been instrumental in its creation and eagerly invites visitors to share in the experience. Michael, 13th Marquis of Lothian, expresses excitement about hosting the Scottish Borders' first winter light trail. He said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Scottish Borders’ first winter light trail; it is thrilling for me to see the gardens my family and I have spent many years creating come to life with the beautiful lighting trail that is planned. As a family we have had a vision for this event, and it is such an exciting time to see it all come to life. It will not only be a wonderful event for us at Monteviot but we hope for everyone across the Borders. We look forward to welcoming you to Monteviot Lights.”