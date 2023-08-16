The annual light show will return to the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow this October.

The team behind the seasonal event have announced that Halloween light show, GlasGLOW will return to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens for its sixth year. GlasGLOW, which has been rated 5 stars by tens of thousands of families up and down the country and sells out in advance every year, is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world class team of sound, light and set designers. The show brings together immersive sound and light displays, photo opportunities, a street food village and Marshmallowland to create an immersive outdoor experience.

What’s this year’s theme?

This year’s GlasGLOW has a new Ghostbusters-inspired show entitled ‘Who You Gonna Call’.

When is GlasGLOW 2023?

The show will run from 27 October until 5 November, with the team expecting around 90,000 visitors to the gardens.

Ticket prices and on sale date for GlasGLOW 2023

Tickets go on-sale on Wednesday 23 August at 7.30am.

Last year's GlasGLOW was titled the land that time forgot.

After 30,000 tickets sold in the first 12 hours, organisers are urging people to get in quickly to bag their preferred dates and times. Limited earlybird tickets will be available exclusively online, priced at:

Earlybird child: £11 (standard price £14)

Earlybird adult: £22 (standard price £24)

Fast Pass & Mallow child: £18 (standard price £22)

Fast Pass & Mallow adult £30 (standard £32)

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are back again this year, giving those with tickets access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s Marshmallowland.

The first ever GlasGLOW Relaxed Session will take place on Thurs 2 November at 5pm giving anyone with sensory difficulties the chance to enjoy a quieter GlasGLOW experience with reduced capacities and a lower sound level.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and founder of GlasGLOW said: “We grew up loving Ghostbusters and we’re excited to finally unveil ‘Who You Gonna Call’ - a brand-new creative for this year’s GlasGLOW inspired by the film – it’s going to be epic.

“The itison Pumpkin Fund also returns this year – to date we’ve raised £60,000 for local charities and donated thousands of tickets to charities and good causes in the local area. It’s always been important to us that with GlasGLOW comes good and we’re hoping this year to raise even more than the £15,000 raised at last year’s event.

“We’re also delighted to be hosting our first ever Relaxed Session this year to help even more families enjoy the show – our goal is to make the event as inclusive as possible and this is a great addition alongside our Sensory Guide and GLOW passes which are designed to help autistic people prepare for, and enjoy, the event.”