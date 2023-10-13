All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
5 woodland sound and light shows to enjoy in Scotland this autumn - from GlasGLOW to the Enchanted Forest

With the leaves changing and the nights getting shorter, autumn is a magical time in Scotland, and it is made even more so with these sound and light shows.
By Rosalind Erskine
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

Here we take a look at some of Scotland’s autumn and winter lights shows, from a Halloween walk in Glasgow to Perthshire’s Enchanted Forest.

The Enchanted Forest

When: 5 October – 5 November

GlasGLOW will return to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens this month.

Where: Faskally Woods near Pitlochry, Perthshire

The award-winning sound and light show is back in Pitlochry, with many weekend dates sold out. The original sound and light show is, this year, titled From the Deep, and is taking place from 5 October until 5 November in Faskally Wood in Pitlochry. The Enchanted Forest won the UK’s Best Cultural Event for their 2016 show, which attracted just over 70,000 visitors, an 13% increase on the previous record-breaking year. More recently it has brought £10m to the local economy.

GlasgGLOW

When: 27 October – 5 November

The Enchanted Forest is back for 2023 and the theme is From the Deep.

Where: Glasgow Botanic Gardens

Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens are set to be completely transformed this Halloween into a ghost busters themed sound and light show. Running from the 27 October to the 5 November, GlasGLOW brings together immersive sound and light displays, photo opportunities, a street food village and Marshmallowland to create an immersive outdoor experience.

Illuminator: Night trail race

When: 27 October

Where: Glen Tanar, Royal Deeside

Anyone who loves running and is looking for something different this autumn should check out this night trail race. Participants are invited to go wild through the night on Scotland’s toughest night marathon, and can run or walk the 15 dark miles. Terrain is rugged hill trails, illuminated by runners' head torches, in which the beauty of Glen Tanar’s ancient Scots pine forest can be seen.

Monteviot Lights

When: 30 November until 10 December from 4.30-7.30pm

Where: Monteviot House & Gardens, Jedburgh, Scottish Borders.

The former team behind The Enchanted Forest, Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle; and Edinburgh Zoo’s Halloween Spooktakular and Christmas Nights are bringing a new light show to the Scottish Borders for the first time. Located at Monteviot House and Gardens, Monteviot Lights will take place over nine days in late November and early December 2023.This captivating spectacle promises to be a magical experience for families and visitors of all ages.

And for those planning something festive...

Christmas at the Botanics

When: 16 November – 30 December

Where: The Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh

Christmas at the Botanics - the magical outdoor after-dark spectacular - is returning for a seventh year with new installations from around the world and a fresh route. It will run for six weeks, and a total of 37 nights, this year. New installations already confirmed for 2023 include Crocus, created by leading designers of illuminated flowers, Jigantics, who were behind the Lilies on the Botanic Pond in 2022.

