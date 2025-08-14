The Sisters of Mercy have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the leading proponents of goth-rock are in Scotland this week.

Formed in Leeds in 1980, The Sisters of Mercy achieved critical and commercial success with debut album First and Last and Always and followup Floodland.

They only released one more album, 1990’s Vision Thing, before ending their recording career in protest at their record label.

They have continued to tour though, playing new and unreleased material, wiuth an ever-changing lineup - lead singer Andrew Eldritch is the last original member standing.

They are in Scotland this week to play a gig in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Sisters of Mercy playing Glasgow?

The Sisters of Mercy play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Friday, August 15.

Who is supporting Sisters of Mercy at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Sisters of Mercy have yet to announce who will be supporting them in Glasgow - watch this space.

What are the stage times for Sisters of Mercy at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

Support: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

The Sisters of Mercy: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm at latest

Can I still get tickets for Sisters of Mercy’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here. Keep in mind you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.

Are there age restictions for Sisters of Mercy’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What’s the weather forecast for the Sisters of Mercy gig?

It’s currently looking like it’s going to be a dry and pleasance evening, slightly overcast with temperatures peaking at about 23C. You shouldn’t need a jacket.

What is the likely Sisters of Mercy setlist for Glasgow?

The Sisters of Mercy appear to be playing an identical set on each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.