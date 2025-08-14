Glasgow's school librarians are under threat | PA

Pupils in Glasgow schools will not have a librarian as they return to classes this week

Proposed cuts aimed at saving the city £100,000 are under consultation but the impact will be felt in 16 schools where librarian recruitment is frozen.

The Chartered Institute for Library and information Professionals Scotland (CILIPS) has previously written to Glasgow City Council expressing “significant concerns” over the plans.

They would see librarians removed from secondary schools and replaced with library assistants.

Glasgow Life, which manages the service on behalf of the council, says the scheme will make the required budget saving while also increasing access to school libraries citywide by 27 per cent, by raising the number of hours when facilities have some form of staffing

A Glasgow Life spokeswoman said: “When schools reopen, 16 secondary schools will temporarily be without librarian cover due to current vacancies.

“All school library spaces will remain accessible to young people and staff who will be able to use the library resources.”

Glasgow City Council has committed to no compulsory redundancies and say affected staff, should the proposals be approved, will be able to apply for promotion or move to other roles in the organisation.

The 16 schools include some of those in the most socio-economically deprived areas of the city and include Rosshall Academy, Bannerman High School, Hillpark Secondary School, St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Bellahouston Academy, St Paul's High School and Eastbank Academy.

They also include Hillhead High School, Hyndland Secondary School, St Mungo's Academy, Smithycroft Secondary School, John Paul Academy, All Saints Secondary School, Notre Dame High School, Govan High School and Lochend Community High School.

A letter sent to head teachers on Wednesday confirms that a consultation is ongoing, and the next step is to put the final agreed proposal in place and begin consultation with the employees directly affected.

The spokeswoman added: "Glasgow Life continues to consult on the proposed redesign of Glasgow’s Secondary School Library Service.

“When schools return this week, all school library spaces will be accessible to young people and staff.

“The proposed new model will ensure every school receives a minimum of three days’ library provision each week, with overall provision across Glasgow schools increasing by 27 per cent.

“The implementation of the new model may have a short-term impact on some school libraries, and we will continue to work closely with affected schools to support local matters and needs.”

Scottish Labour Education spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “While campaigners are fighting to stop the SNP’s damaging cuts to school libraries, the Council is already implementing them by stealth.

“The SNP Council is refusing to listen to parents and refusing to stand up for kids. “Librarians do so much in our schools, and these cuts will rob kids of support and pile pressure on teachers.