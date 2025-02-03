Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee of The Doobie Brothers. | Getty Images

The Doobie Brothers are set to play Glasgow as part of their upcoming 5 date UK and Ireland tour.

The Doobie Brothers have announced a show at the OVO Hydro as part of their 2025 tour.

The American band are set to bring their Walk This Road tour to the UK and Ireland later this year, with the reunited line-up including Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee, and Michael McDonald.

The announcement comes ahead of their upcoming studio album, Walk This Road, which is set to be released on June 6.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Doobie Brothers’ UK and Ireland tour, from when tickets go on sale to how much they will cost.

The Doobie Brothers UK and Ireland tour dates

The Doobie Brothers will kick off their UK and Ireland tour in Glasgow with a show at the OVO Hydro on Friday, July 11.

Other tour dates include Manchester, Birmingham, and London as well as Dublin.

Full list of UK and Ireland tour dates

Friday, July 11 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday, July 13 - BST Hyde Park, London (special guests to Jeff Lynne’s ELO performance)

Thursday, July 15 - Co-Op Live, Manchester

Saturday, July 17 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Monday, July 19 - The O2, London

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The Doobie Brothers tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 7 via Live Nation, Gigantic, See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

Fans looking to get a hold of tickets should register with their preferred ticket site in advance, and make sure that they are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

The Doobie Brothers presale

If you’re hoping to skip the queues there are a number of presale options available for The Doobie Brothers.

The first is through Live Nation. Fans can register through Live Nation’s mailing list to receive access to presale Doobie Brothers tickets from 10am on Thursday, February 6.

For many of the dates on the tour, fans can also access early access tickets through O2 Priority. Available to O2 and Virgin Media customers, presale Doobie Brothers tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, February 5 (or 9.30am for their London date).

Those two presales will be available across the majority of The Doobie Brothers’ UK and Ireland tour dates, with several other presale available based on venue.

The Doobie Brothers Glasgow presale

If you’re looking to purchase tickets to see The Doobie Brothers in Glasgow, there are two additional pre-sale options available to you. The first is through the OVO Live rewards scheme. Available to OVO Customers who have registered for the program using their membership number, presale tickets will be available for purchase from 10am on Tuesday, February 4.

In addition, there is then a venue presale which can be accessed by signing up for the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter, ahead of the presale beginning at 10am on Thursday, February 6.

How much are The Doobie Brothers tickets?

Tickets for The Doobie Brothers will cost anywhere from £70.60 - £155.75, including fees, for their Glasgow OVO Hydro show.