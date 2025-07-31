Teenage Fanclub Glasgow Kelvingrove Bandstand Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist
Formed in Glasgow in 1989, Teenage Fanclub were one of the leading lights of the C86 movement.
They found fame with sophomore album Bandwagonesque, which beat Nirvana and R.E.M. to the top spot of Spin magazine’s 1991 end-of -year poll.
Regularly cited by Kurt Cobain as one of his favourite bands, the ‘Bellshill Beatles’ were signed to Creation Records, with label mate Liam Gallagher calling them “the second best band in the world" after the release of fifth album Grand Prix.
Through the years the band have gone through a number of lineup changes, but founder members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley remain - joined by long time drummer and vocalist Francis Macdonald, Dave McGowan and Euros Childs.
They have now released no fewer than 13 studio albums, most recently 2023’s Nothing Lasts Forever, and are playing a hometown gig this week.
When are Teenage Fanclub playing Glasgow?
Teenage Fanclub plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Thursday, July 31.
Who is supporting Teenage Fanclub at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Teenage Fanclub will be supported in Glasgow by constant follower - the Scottish Album Award shortlisted band led by Scottish songwriter Stephen McAll.
What are the set times for Teenage Fanclub at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Here’s how the evening will play out:
- Doors: 6.30pm
- constant follower: 7.45pm
- Interval: 8.30pm
- Teenage Fanclub: 9pm
- Finish: 10.40pm
Can I still get tickets for Teenage Fanclub’s Glasgow concert?
If you are looking for a late ticket you are in luck - there are still tickets available here. Tickets are priced at £48.25.
Are there age restictions for Teenage Fanclub’s Glasgow gig?
Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Teenage Fanclub setlist for Glasgow?
Teenage Fanclub have only been playing festivals thusfar this year, so unless your name is Norman Blake nobody knows exactly what they’ll play, Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, which they’ve been playing at festivals.
- Tired of Being Alone
- About You
- Foreign Land
- Endless Arcade
- Alcoholiday
- Metal Baby
- Everything Is Falling Apart
- What You Do to Me
- Falling into the Sun
- I Don't Want Control of You
- I'm in Love
- My Uptight Life
- It's a Bad World
- The Concept
- Everything Flows
