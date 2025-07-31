Teenage Fanclub have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of Scotland’s most beloved bands are playing Glasgow this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Glasgow in 1989, Teenage Fanclub were one of the leading lights of the C86 movement.

They found fame with sophomore album Bandwagonesque, which beat Nirvana and R.E.M. to the top spot of Spin magazine’s 1991 end-of -year poll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regularly cited by Kurt Cobain as one of his favourite bands, the ‘Bellshill Beatles’ were signed to Creation Records, with label mate Liam Gallagher calling them “the second best band in the world" after the release of fifth album Grand Prix.

Through the years the band have gone through a number of lineup changes, but founder members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley remain - joined by long time drummer and vocalist Francis Macdonald, Dave McGowan and Euros Childs.

They have now released no fewer than 13 studio albums, most recently 2023’s Nothing Lasts Forever, and are playing a hometown gig this week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Teenage Fanclub playing Glasgow?

Teenage Fanclub plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Thursday, July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Teenage Fanclub at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Teenage Fanclub will be supported in Glasgow by constant follower - the Scottish Album Award shortlisted band led by Scottish songwriter Stephen McAll.

What are the set times for Teenage Fanclub at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

constant follower: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

Teenage Fanclub: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm

Can I still get tickets for Teenage Fanclub’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are in luck - there are still tickets available here. Tickets are priced at £48.25.

Are there age restictions for Teenage Fanclub’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Teenage Fanclub setlist for Glasgow?

Teenage Fanclub have only been playing festivals thusfar this year, so unless your name is Norman Blake nobody knows exactly what they’ll play, Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, which they’ve been playing at festivals.