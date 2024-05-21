Taylor Swift fans can make free friendship bracelets and get makeovers ahead of Edinburgh Eras Tour shows
Ahead of the Eras Tour arriving in Edinburgh, the St James Quarter will host a series of events for Swifties.
To help fans get Ready For It for Taylor Swift, who will play Murrayfield from June 7–9, the shopping centre will host a “Bejewelled” bracelet making station as well as pop up beauty bars in Boots and a live singer performing Taylor’s top hits.
Susan Hewlett, St James Quarter Brand and Marketing Director, said: “Swiftie fever has well and truly taken over the city and the Quarter, with fans coming to find the outfits that represent their ‘Era’.
“We’re excited to be part of the action, offering a Taylored weekend of fun and creativity before guests head to Murrayfield. And for anyone who didn’t manage to get their hands on a ticket, they can still come to meet like minded fans, make friendship bracelets and soak up the pre-concert atmosphere.”
Friendship bracelet making and Swiftie makeovers at St James Quarter
The friendship bracelet making session at the St James Quarter will be free, though fans should book a 30-minute slot through the galleria’s website. Slots are available on the same days as the Eras Tour shows on Friday June 7, Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9.
In addition, Boots will offer a pop up beauty bar with makeup artists from Mac and Urban Decay to help with touch ups or recreating Swift’s signature red lip.
Across the weekend, there will also be a live singer treating visitors to just some of Taylor Swift’s greatest hits.
As for food and drink, Duck & Waffle will offer Eras themed cocktails while The Botanist will serve brunch with a live DJ set while The Alchemist, Ka Pao, Gordon Ramsay Street Burger and Bonnie & Wild will also embrace the Swiftie spirit.
