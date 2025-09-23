The stars of Strictly Come Dancing are on their way to Glasgow. | BBC

The massively popular television show is heading out on the road again.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing may have only just started on Saturday, but dates have already been announced for the BBC show’s live show.

Fans have been invited to “get your score cards ready and your dancing shoes on” for the show that will feature Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood to the judges’ desk.

Back by very popular demand as tour host is the fabulous Janette Manrara. She will oversee proceedings as a sensational line-up of celebrities and professional dancers (who will be announced soon) from this year's BBC series bring all the glitz, glamour and feel-good factor to banish those winter blues.

Directed by the incomparable Craig Revel Horwood, the spectacular tour promises “two hours of glittering entertainment celebrating everything you love about the nation’s favourite TV show, complete with show-stopping routines, stunning group numbers and breathtaking live music from the iconic Strictly band and singers.”

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with four shows in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour coming to Glasgow?

The Strictly Come Dancing Live show will be at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for four shows.

On Saturday, February 7, there will be shows at 3pm and 8pm.

On Sunday, February 8, there will be shows at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

When do tickets go on sale for Strictly Come Dancing Live in Glasgow?

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 26. You can find them here.

Are there any presales for the Strictly Come Dancing Live shows?

As has become traditional there are a few ways to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

If you register with Ticketmaster here you’ll be able to log into your account here and access tickets from 8am on Thursday, September 25. Those who have booked Strictly tickets before will be sent a code to access tickets at the same time.

If you are a customer of OVO Energy you’ll be able to bag tickets from 10am on Thursday, September 25.

Finally, if you sign up to the OVO Hydro website here you’ll also be able to buy tickets from 10am on Thursday, September 25.

How much are tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing Live?

Depending on where you are sitting, tickets will cost from £42.25 - £138.70.

What happens at Strictly Come Dancing Live?

The Strictly Live Tour gives audiences the chance to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage. And remember, there is one very important decision to be made at every show - and that decision is not in the hands of the judges: which couple will lift the Glitterball Trophy? The judges are there to critique and provide their invaluable opinions on each dance routine, but they do not hold the power. This lies with the audience, who can vote using their mobile phones to decide who is the winner.

Each tour performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that the audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Where else is Strictly Come Dancing Live visiting on tour?

Here are the full dates, other than Glasgow.

23 – 25 January Birmingham Utilita Arena

27 – 28 January Newcastle Utilita Arena

29 – 30 January Leeds First Direct Arena

31 January – 1 February Manchester AO Arena

3 – 4 February Sheffield Utilita Arena

5 – 6 February Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

12 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 – 15 February London The O2

What have the judges said about the tour?

Anton Du Beke said: “I’m back for my fourth Strictly tour and it honestly just keeps getting better and better. Sitting behind the judges' desk and watching the excitement from the audience night after night is just magical and as I’ve said before, we love it just as much as they do. I’m very excited to see what Craig has planned for next year!”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “If you love the BBC series, then you will love the Strictly live tour! We bring all the glitz, glamour and gorgeousness to an arena near you, so fans can enjoy the spectacle of the TV show and their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. It's a FAB-U-LOUS night out for the whole family to enjoy.”

And head judge Shirley Ballas said: “The Strictly Live Tour is always the best way to start the new year. So I can't wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country. Roll on January!”

