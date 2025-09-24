This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is officially underway - with the nervous celebrities paired with their professional dancers on Saturday.

Strictly first aired back in 2004 and has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaise - there are version in over 60 different countries around the world.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman , there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

This weekend will see the contest start in earnest and there’s already been a couple of casualties, with DJ Kristian Nairn and Love Islander Dani Dyer both forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

That leaves 14 famous faces left to battle for the Glitterball Trophy.

Here’s how the bookies fancy their chances, from hot favourites to huge long-shots.

1 . Lewis Cope - 23/10 Emmerdale star Lewis Cope is the 23/10 favourite for the Strictly crown 2025. He's partnered with Katya Jones. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Photo Sales

2 . George Clarke - 5/1 Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. He's the 5/1 second favourite to take the title with partner Alexis Warr. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Photo Sales

3 . Vicky Pattison - 6/1 TV presenter Vicky Pattison has already been crowned Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'. She's the 6/1 third favourite to add the Strictly title to her trophy cabinet. She's partnered with Kai Widdrington. | BBC Photo Sales