All four Strictly judges will be touring with the live version of the show - and there's a stop in Glasgow. | BBC

Fans of the hit BBC show will be able to see their favourites in action live.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's one of the most-watched programmes on British television - and Strictly Come Dancing is now set to pack out venues across the UK for a sequin-studded live spectacular.

Launched in 2004, there have now been 21 series of the celebrity dance show, with the most recent winner being Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who took the Glitterball Trophy with professional partner Vito Coppola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2008 the show took to the road for the first time and it has continued to tour every year since (other than the inevitable Covid-enforced break).

This year for the first time judge Motsi Mabuse will be joining the fun - hosted by Strictly favourite Janette Manrara.

And there's good news for Scottish Strictly fans - there are several opportunities to see the show.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 coming to Scotland?

The tour will be coming to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro from January 24-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be four shows, at 7.30pm on Friday, January 24, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 25, and 1.30pm on Sunday, January 26.

How can I get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025?

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 20, from the Strictly Come Dancing Live website here.

Where else is the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 going?

There are the full dates of the tour, aside from the Glasgow stop.

January 17-19: Birmingham Utilita Arena

January 21: Sheffield Utilita Arena

January 22-23: Newcastle Utilita Arena

January 28-29: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

January 30-31: Leeds First Direct Arena

February 1-2: Manchester AO Arena

February 4-6: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 7-9 London O2 Arena

What can I expect from the live show?

The live show largely follows the same format as the television show, with the couples dancing before the judges critique their performance. There will also be show dances performed by the professionals. At the end of the evening the audience get to vote for their favourite via text to win a Glitterball Trophy. Expect a fair few surprises too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that the audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Are there age restrictions?

There are no age restrictions for Strictly Come Dancing at the Hydro.

What have the judges said about the new Strictly Come Dancing Live tour?

Motsi Mabuse said of her debut on the show: “I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour. I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country - it will be such a joy to be part of that magic - I can’t wait for January!”

Strictly Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I can’t think of a better way to start 2025 than on the Strictly Live Tour. I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check! I always love seeing the fans who travel to watch us - we can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton Du Beke said: “This will be my third year on the arena tour and I really can’t wait. Having all four of the judges behind the desk is going to be so much fun. The scale of the live show is really something to behold and we love it just as much as the audience - it’s a great outing for all the family.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour - it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before. Audiences will be able to enjoy all of the glitz and glamour of the TV show and see their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. And with Motsi joining us for the first time, it’s going to be even more FAB-U-LOUS!”

Who will be appearing?

Other than the four judges, the cast of the live show has yet to be announced. You can be sure to see many of your favourite professional dancers though, along with several of the contestants from the upcoming series, who are:

Comedian Chris McCausland

Singer JB Gill

Opera singer Wynne Evans

Singer Toyah Willcox

Broadcaster Dr Punam Krishan

Model Tasha Ghouri

Television personality Pete Wicks

Singer Shayne Ward

Actor Sarah Hadland

Actor Jamie Borthwick

Olympian Tom Dean MBE

Gladiator Montell Douglas aka Fire

Television presenter Nick Knowles

Former footballer Paul Merson

Former hockey player Sam Quek MBE