Strictly Come Dancing odds 2023: Here's how the bookies rate the 15 celebrities' chances of victory
A new bunch of famous faces are set to take to the dancefloor on BBC1 every Saturday night.
The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is now underway, with 15 celebrities hoping to take home the Glitterball trophy.
The first live show of the 21st series will be on Saturday, when all the couples will take to the dancefloor for the first time.
But even though we don't know how talented they'll be, the bookies have already made their minds up about which one of the althletes, presenters and actors are most likely to go all the way.
Here's who's favourite to win - and go out first.