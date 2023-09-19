A new bunch of famous faces are set to take to the dancefloor on BBC1 every Saturday night.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is now underway, with 15 celebrities hoping to take home the Glitterball trophy.

The first live show of the 21st series will be on Saturday, when all the couples will take to the dancefloor for the first time.

But even though we don't know how talented they'll be, the bookies have already made their minds up about which one of the althletes, presenters and actors are most likely to go all the way.

Here's who's favourite to win - and go out first.

1 . Bobby Brazier The favourite to take this year's dancing crown, with odds of just 11/4, is actor and model Jeff Brazier. The son of Big Brother celebrity Jade Goodie and Jeff Brazier, he joined the cast of Eastenders last year, winning a National Television Award for his performance as Freddie Slater. He'll take to the floor with Dianne Buswell.

2 . Angela Scanlon Irish television presenter is second favourite for Strictly 2023, with odd of 7/2. Her dancing partner is Carlos Gu.

3 . Layton Williams Bad Education star Layton Williams completes the top three most likely contestants to win Strictly this year. He'll dance with Nikita Kuzmin and has odds of 4/1.