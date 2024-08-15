We don’t yet know when the competition will start, but it usually runs between September and December, so there’s not long to wait.
The celebrities will be hoping to win the Glitterball Trophy that was lifted by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.
But even though we don't know how talented they'll be, the bookies have already made their minds up about which one of the althletes, presenters and actors are most likely to go all the way.
Here's who's favourite to win - and go out first.
1. Tasha Ghouri - 9/2
Model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri is the 9/2 favourite to win strictly. She appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2022, and since then has amassed a following of over 2.2 million across her social media network. Tasha has worked with Number 10 Downing Street, The Department of Education and MED-AL to champion issues close to her heart. She is a published author with her debut novel 'Hits Different' and has her own podcast, 'Superpowers with Tasha'. | BBC
2. Jamie Borthwick - 5/1
Actor Jamie Borthwick is priced at 5/1 second favourite to raise the Glitterball Trophy. Jamie rose to fame for his portrayal as Jay Brown/Mitchell in the BBC continuing drama EastEnders which he has starred in since 2006. He is now one of the longest serving actors on the show. In 2008 his role in EastEnders earned him a British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor, he then went on to win ‘Best Actor’ at the Inside Soap Awards in 2023. Jamie won the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. | BBC
3. Sam Quek - 13/2
Sports star Sam Quek has a 13/2 chance of winning the series. She is an Olympic and European Gold medallist, former England and Team GB hockey player and now a TV and Radio Presenter. Sam Quek won 125 international caps for the England and Great Britain women’s hockey teams, including a Gold Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2017, Sam Quek was awarded an MBE for Services to Hockey. | BBC
4. Shayne Ward - 7/1
Actor and singer Shayne Ward is 7/1 to win on the dancefloor. His debut single and album topped the UK charts, with his single, That's My Goal making it to Christmas number one after he won the second series of The X Factor in 2005. As well as being an accomplished music artist, Shayne is a multi-award-winning actor with his character, Aidan Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, earning him Best Newcomer at the NTA’s and Best Storyline at the Soap Awards amongst others. In addition, Shayne has performed in a number of musicals and feature films, including Rock of Ages on the West End stage. He’s currently the lead character in crime-drama series The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5. | BBC