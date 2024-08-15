4 . Shayne Ward - 7/1

Actor and singer Shayne Ward is 7/1 to win on the dancefloor. His debut single and album topped the UK charts, with his single, That's My Goal making it to Christmas number one after he won the second series of The X Factor in 2005. As well as being an accomplished music artist, Shayne is a multi-award-winning actor with his character, Aidan Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, earning him Best Newcomer at the NTA’s and Best Storyline at the Soap Awards amongst others. In addition, Shayne has performed in a number of musicals and feature films, including Rock of Ages on the West End stage. He’s currently the lead character in crime-drama series The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5. | BBC