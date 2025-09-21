John Stapleton - a former host of BBC programmes Newsnight and Panorama - has died.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned broadcaster John Stapleton has died at the age of 79.

The English journalist, known for hosting Nationwide and Watchdog for the BBC, as well as for his work as a presenter and reporter on ITV breakfast television, died peacefully in hospital on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stapleton and Lynn Faulds Wood arrive at the Saatchi Gallery in March 2017 in London. | Getty Images

His agent, Jackie Gill, said: “John had Parkinson’s disease, which was complicated by pneumonia. His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”

Mr Stapleton had also previously hosted GMTV, as well as BBC's Panorama and Newsnight.

His death follows the passing of his wife Lynn Faulds Wood in 2020 following a stroke.

Born in Oldham in 1946, Mr Stapleton began his career in newspapers before presenting BBC’s Panorama and Newsnight, where he reported from trouble spots in the Middle East, El Salvador and Argentina during the Falklands War during the early 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also presented GMB, before returning to the BBC in 1986 to to present consumer show Watchdog alongside his wife until 1993.

Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Charlotte Hawkins said Mr Stapleton, who had presented on the ITV show, was a “brilliant broadcaster” and a “genuinely lovely man”.

Posting on X, Hawkins wrote: “So sad to hear John Stapleton – our ‘Stapes’ has died. He was such a brilliant broadcaster and I loved working with him on GMB.

“A genuinely lovely man, it was good to see him when he came in just a few months ago to talk about his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He’ll be much missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stapleton departs the funeral of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin Church, in February 2024 in London. | Getty Images

Former LBC Radio host Sangita Myska said Mr Stapleton was “the epitome of collegiate behaviour” and “a great journalist, role model and gentleman”.

Ms Myska said in a post on social media: “Incredibly sad news that the veteran journalist and broadcaster John Stapleton has passed away. I watched him on TV when I was growing up with admiration.

“One day, out of the blue, he sent me a very kind message about my reporting. I was absolutely chuffed! We continued to message from time to time over the years. He was always quick with praise and wisdom.”

She added: “Rest in Peace, John. Thank you for being a great journalist, role model and gentleman. I know you’ll be reunited with your wonderful wife Lynn. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, GMB co-creator Erron Gordon said Mr Stapleton’s “versatility was unmatched”.

He wrote on X: “John Stapleton was one of the very best presenters I directed at GMTV and GMB. His versatility was unmatched, and he had an innate ability to navigate any challenge from breaking news to technical hiccups, whether in the studio or on location, he was brilliant.

“Each Christmas, he and Penny Smith would bring the crew presents, showing just how much he cared about the team. He was truly one of the good guys. Rest in peace, Stapes.”

Mr Stapleton originally shared his Parkinson’s diagnosis in a video clip on BBC One’s Morning Live in a discussion with his son, Nick, last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years.

“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly [when] people are constantly saying to you ‘sorry, what did you say?’ And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.