Strictly Come Dancing first aired back in 2004 and has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaise - there are version in over 60 different countries around the world.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman , there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

The latest series will start in autumn, but all 12 contenstants have now been announced by the BBC .

Speculation has now started about who will wow the judges and who will prove to have two left feet.

Here’s how the bookies rate all 12 celebs’ chances of lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

Ellie Goldstein - 3/1 Ellie Goldstein was the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue. She'll continue her trailblazing career on Strictly and is the favourite to take the title - with odds of 3/1.

George Clarke - 11/2 Known as George Clarkey to his millions of followers, George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker famous for his online comedy skits and challenges. He's the 11/2 second favourite.

Vicky Pattison - 13/2 TV presenter Vicky Pattison has already been crowned Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'. She's the 13/2 third favourite to add the Strictly title to her trophy cabinet.