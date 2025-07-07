Stereophonics have two dates in Scotland. | AFP via Getty Images

The announcement comes just days after the band played a triumphant concerts in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

Formed in the Welsh village of Cwmaman in 1992, Stereophonics shot to fame on the release of debut album Word Gets Around in 1997.

Fronted by lead singer Kelly Jones, the band have gone on to release 13 studio albums, nine of which have hit number one in the UK charts.

They have also enjoyed a string of hit singles including The Bartender and the Thief, Just Looking, Pick a Part That's New, and Dakota.

Famous for their energetic concerts, they’ve headlined the likes of Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury, V Festival, TRNSMT and Latitude.

They’re currently in the middle of a string of summer outdoor gigs - including one at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

But they’re not resting on their laurels - with another UK tour confirmed for December.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with two chances to catch them in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to get tickets.

When are Stereophonics playing Scotland?

Stereophonics will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live area on December 9, followed by a gig at Glasgow’s Hydro on December 10.

Where else are Stereophonics playing?

Here are the band’s full UK tour dates:

December 4: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

December 6: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

December 7: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

December 9: P&J Live, Aberdeen

December 10: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 12: Co-op Live, Manchester

December 13: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

December 16: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 18: The O2, London

When do tickets for Stereophonics go on sale?

Tickets for both Scottish gigs go on sale here at 9.30am on Friday, July 11.

Are there any presales for Stereophonics tickets?

As has become common, there are a number of ways to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

If you are an OVO customer you’ll be able to access tickets for the Glasgow gig from 9.30am on Wednesday, July 9.

Sign up to the Hydro newsletter here and you’ll receive a code to buy tickets for the Glasgow gig from 9.30am on Thursday, July 10.

Sign up to the band’s newsletter here and you’ll be sent a code to access tickets for both the Glasgow gig and the Aberdeen gig from 9.30am on Wednesday, July 9.

How much are Stereophonics tickets?

Tickets for the band’s Glasgow Hydro gig are priced from £53.60 - £99. Expect the Aberdeen gig prices to be similar.

Are there any age restrictions for the Stereophonics gigs?

It’s over-14s only for the standing areas of both gigs and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Stereophonics play at their Scottish gigs?

