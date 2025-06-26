Stereophonics Bellahouston Park Stage Times: Glasgow Summer Sessions set times, drink prices, support, setlist, age restrictions

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST
Stereophonics have a big date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Stereophonics have a big date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images
The Welsh rockers are playing Glasgow at the weekend.

Formed in the Welsh village of Cwmaman in 1992, Stereophonics shot to fame on the release of debut album Word Gets Around in 1997.

Fronted by lead singer Kelly Jones, the band have gone on to release 13 studio albums, nine of which have hit number one in the UK charts.

They have also enjoyed a string of hit singles including The Bartender and the Thief, Just Looking, Pick a Part That's New, and Dakota.

Famous for their energetic concerts, they’ve headlined the likes of Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury, V Festival, TRNSMT and Latitude.

Now they’re playing a huge open air gig in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Stereophonics playing Glasgow?

Stereophonics are playing as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday, June 28.

Who is supporting Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

Playing before Stereophonics will be 28-year-old Teesside singer songwriter Finn Foster and much-loved Stockport indie band Blossoms .

What are the stage times for Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

All stage times are subject to change, but the plan is for the doors to open at 5pm, before the bands take to the stage as follows.

  • Finn Foster – 5.20pm
  • Blossoms – 6.30pm
  • Stereophonics – 8.15pm

Are tickets still available for Stereophonics?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £74.50. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions for Stereophonics at Bellahouston Park?

It’s over 12s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per four persons aged under 16 years).

What’s the likely Stereophonics setlist?

Stereophonics seems to be playing a near-identical setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow:

  1. Vegas Two Times
  2. I Wanna Get Lost With You
  3. Do Ya Feel My Love
  4. Have a Nice Day
  5. There's Always Gonna Be Something
  6. Just Looking
  7. Pick a Part That's New
  8. Superman
  9. Geronimo
  10. Graffiti on the Train
  11. Maybe Tomorrow
  12. Handbags and Gladrags
  13. All in One Night
  14. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio
  15. Make It on Your Own
  16. Traffic
  17. Mr and Mrs Smith
  18. Fly Like an Eagle
  19. Mr. Writer
  20. Local Boy in the Photograph
  21. C'est la vie
  22. The Bartender and the Thief
  23. Dakota

How much are drinks at Stereophonics’ Glasgow concert?

Here are the drinks prices at the bar:

Beer and cider

Brooklyn Pilsner (Pint): £7.30

Somersby Cider (Pint): £7.30

Carslerg 0.0% (330ml): £5.50

Brooklyn The Stonewall Inn IPA (330ml): £6.50

Wine

White, red or rose (187ml): £8

Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Vodka (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Gin (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Pink Gin (25ml): £9

Captain Morgan Dark (25ml): £8.50

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml): £8.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label: (25ml): £8.50

Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml): £12.50

(Mixers: Pepsi Max, R.White’s Lemonade, Britvic Ginger Beer, Soda Water, Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda)

Vodka and Rockstar Energy (25ml): £10.70

Ready to Drink Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Miami Peach (250ml): £9

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan and Pepsi Max (250ml): £9

Gordon’s Gin and Tonic (250ml): £9

Johnnie Walker and Lemonade (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (250ml): £9

Soft drinks

Water (500ml): £2.60

Rockstar Energy/Tropical Guava (250ml): £4

Rockstar Peach (330ml): £4

Pepsi Original (330ml): £3.15

7UP Free/Tango (330ml): £2.95

J20 Orange and Passionfruit (250ml): £3.50

