The singer and kitchen disco dancer is heading out on her biggest tour to date.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced a huge UK tour - and there’s a fate in Scotland.

The singer first found fame as the lead singer of idie band Theaudience, before going solo in 2000, scoring an instant hit with Groovejet (If This Ain't Love), her collaborationwith DJ Spiller.

Her debut solo album, Read My Lips, followed, containing another megahit in the shape of Murder on the Dancefloor.

Since then there have been six further studio albums, most recently 2023’s Hana and this week saw here premiere new single Freedom of the Night.

Ellis-Bextor said: “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun. I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June. It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone!”

Here’s what you need to know about the tour - and getting tickets for the Scottish date.

When will Sophie Ellis-Bextor be playing Glasgow?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will play the first night of her UK tour at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Where else is Sophie Ellis-Bextor playing in the UK?

Other than the Glasgow gig, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be playing the following shows:

May 25: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

May 26: Barbican, York

May 28: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

May 29: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

May 31: Apollo, Manchester

June 1: Millennium Centre, Cardiff

June 2: Symphony Hall, Birmingham

June 4: Brighton Dome, Brighton

June 5: BIC, Bournemouth

June 7: New Theatre, Oxford

June 8: Beacon, Bristol

June 9: Theatre Royal, Plymouth

June 11: City Hall, Sheffield

June 12: Royal Albert Hall, London

When can I buy tickets for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, November 1, here.

Are there any presales for Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

Customers of 02 will be able to access tickets from 9am on Wednesday, October 30 via the O2 Priority app. If you aren’t with 02 it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

There’s also a presale that you can access by signing up to Ellis-Bextor’s mailing list from 9am on Wednesday, October 30. Just sign up here, and you’ll be send a code to access tickets.

Finally, there’s a venue presale starting at 9am on Thursday, October 30. To gain access, just register on the website here.

How much are tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Armadillo?

Depending on where you are sitting, tickets will cost from £42 to £70.40 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Who is supporting Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Hydro?

No support acts have been announced yet - watch this space?

Are there any age restrictions?

All under 12s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Sophie Ellis-Bextor be playing at her Glasgow Hydro gig?

Judging by recent setlists, expect to hear most of the following songs at the Glasgow show, plus plenty of new material.