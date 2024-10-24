Sophie Ellis-Bextor Glasgow Armadillo Presales and ticket prices: Get tickets for the singer's only 2025 Scottish gig
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced a huge UK tour - and there’s a fate in Scotland.
The singer first found fame as the lead singer of idie band Theaudience, before going solo in 2000, scoring an instant hit with Groovejet (If This Ain't Love), her collaborationwith DJ Spiller.
Her debut solo album, Read My Lips, followed, containing another megahit in the shape of Murder on the Dancefloor.
Since then there have been six further studio albums, most recently 2023’s Hana and this week saw here premiere new single Freedom of the Night.
Ellis-Bextor said: “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun. I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June. It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone!”
When will Sophie Ellis-Bextor be playing Glasgow?
Sophie Ellis-Bextor will play the first night of her UK tour at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Where else is Sophie Ellis-Bextor playing in the UK?
Other than the Glasgow gig, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be playing the following shows:
- May 25: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- May 26: Barbican, York
- May 28: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- May 29: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- May 31: Apollo, Manchester
- June 1: Millennium Centre, Cardiff
- June 2: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- June 4: Brighton Dome, Brighton
- June 5: BIC, Bournemouth
- June 7: New Theatre, Oxford
- June 8: Beacon, Bristol
- June 9: Theatre Royal, Plymouth
- June 11: City Hall, Sheffield
- June 12: Royal Albert Hall, London
When can I buy tickets for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Glasgow show?
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, November 1, here.
Are there any presales for Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Glasgow?
As has become standard, there are a few presales available.
Customers of 02 will be able to access tickets from 9am on Wednesday, October 30 via the O2 Priority app. If you aren’t with 02 it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.
There’s also a presale that you can access by signing up to Ellis-Bextor’s mailing list from 9am on Wednesday, October 30. Just sign up here, and you’ll be send a code to access tickets.
Finally, there’s a venue presale starting at 9am on Thursday, October 30. To gain access, just register on the website here.
How much are tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Armadillo?
Depending on where you are sitting, tickets will cost from £42 to £70.40 (plus the inevitable booking fee).
Who is supporting Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Hydro?
No support acts have been announced yet - watch this space?
Are there any age restrictions?
All under 12s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What will Sophie Ellis-Bextor be playing at her Glasgow Hydro gig?
Judging by recent setlists, expect to hear most of the following songs at the Glasgow show, plus plenty of new material.
- Crying at the Discoteque
- Catch You
- Music Gets the Best of Me
- Hypnotized
- Ready for Your Love
- Get Over You
- Lady (Hear Me Tonight) / Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) / Can't Fight This Feeling / Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
- Not Giving Up on Love
- Like a Prayer
- Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)
- Freedom of the Night
- Murder on the Dancefloor
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.