Slipknot Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

One of the world’s biggest heavy metal bands are coming to Scotland.

Formed in Iowa in 1995, Slipknot rose to fame thanks to their self-titled debut album in 1999.

They gained even more mainstream success with 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and, despite a brief hiatus and personnel changes (bassist Paul Gray died in 2010) the band have gone on to release seven studio albums, most recently 2022’s ‘The End, So Far’.

The band, who are famous for wearing masks when playing live, are currently on tour playing their first album in full to mark its 25the anniversary.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Slipknot playing Glasgow?

Skipknot play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Sunday, December 15.

Who is supporting Slipknot at their Glasgow gig?

Slipknot have announced that they will be supported by Bleed From Within at their Glasgow show. The Scottish heavy metal band are originally from Hamilton and formed in Glasgow in 2005. The band has released six studio albums and three EPs, most recently ‘Shrine’ was released in 2022.

What are the stage times for Slipknot in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Bleed From Within to be on from around 7.30pm, Slipknot to play from around 9pm, and the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Slipknot?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then there are a few resale tickets - along with VIP ‘Immersive Experience’ tickets for a wallet-busting £496.70 (plus the inevitable booking fee) - here.

Are there any age restrictions at Slipknot’s Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely Slipknot setlist?

Slipknot are playing their first album in full, so there’s no surprise that the setlist is as follows.