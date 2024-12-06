The cause of the explosion, which caused a flurry of speculation on social media, has been confirmed

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Glasgow have reported being shaken by the sound of a large “explosion”.

The noise was heard on Friday morning. Video and pictures posted to social media show large plume of smoke rising above a facility on the bank of the Clyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reddit

The Peel Ports site at the King George V Docks in Govan has confirmed the incident stemmed from “a minor equipment fire related to a third-party contractor at the site”. The fire has now been put out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was not responding to any incidents in the city.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "At the moment, we haven’t been called out to anything of this nature."

Glasgow residents said the noise was heard across the Partick area, including by people travelling on the new bridge to Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person, who posted to social media, said the noise sounded like a "massive explosion". Another said the noise shook their windows. A third wrote on Reddit: “Wow it lasted a few seconds or at least felt like that.”