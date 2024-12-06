Glasgow explosion: What caused the 'massive' explosion in Glasgow? Smoke, noise lasted a 'few seconds'
Residents in Glasgow have reported being shaken by the sound of a large “explosion”.
The noise was heard on Friday morning. Video and pictures posted to social media show large plume of smoke rising above a facility on the bank of the Clyde.
The Peel Ports site at the King George V Docks in Govan has confirmed the incident stemmed from “a minor equipment fire related to a third-party contractor at the site”. The fire has now been put out.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was not responding to any incidents in the city.
A SFRS spokesperson said: "At the moment, we haven’t been called out to anything of this nature."
Glasgow residents said the noise was heard across the Partick area, including by people travelling on the new bridge to Govan.
One person, who posted to social media, said the noise sounded like a "massive explosion". Another said the noise shook their windows. A third wrote on Reddit: “Wow it lasted a few seconds or at least felt like that.”
A picture posted to social media showed a plume of smoke rising over an industrial area to the east of the city. It was unknown at the time if it was a recent picture or an image taken from an earlier incident.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.