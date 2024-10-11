This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Red light therapy is when you expose the skin to different wavelengths of light.

It claims to help treat skin conditions and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Red light therapy is popular with celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Anniston and social media influencers.

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy (RLT), is an emerging skincare treatment that uses low levels of red light to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, redness and acne.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NASA originally started using red light therapy in the 1990s, to help grow potatoes in space, with the red light LEDs helping promote photosynthesis and speed up the healing time for scientists’ wounds.

Research is still ongoing into the effectiveness of red light therapy, but it has grown in popularity amongst celebrities and influencers on social media who use it as a vital part of their skincare routine.

Does red light therapy work?

Red light therapy works by exposing your skin to low-levels or red or near-infrared light, which may produce a biochemical effect in the cells, strengthening the mitochondria where the cell creates its energy. Healthline explain that by doing this, cells may function more effectively as well as rejuvenate and repair themselves.

According to research in 2013, Red light therapy may help to:

increase blood flow

reduce inflammation

increase levels of collagen

increase the production of fibroblast

Can you do red light therapy at home?

Red light therapy can be done from the comfort of your home using devices such as face masks, wands or massagers. You can find a selection below:

This LED Light Therapy Face Mask offers enhanced collagen production, reduces fine lines, wrinkles and redness and smooths skin tone thanks to its use of three wavelengths for anti-ageing: red at 633nm, near-infrared at 830nm and deep near-infrared at 1072nm.

One of the cheaper models available, the Lovsheme LED Face Mask uses three different wavelengths of light, allowing you to choose between Red, Blue and Red or Blue light treatment depending on your skincare needs.

The infrared and red light therapy light panel from Nebula can be used on your face or body and gives you the option to choose between red, near infrared, or combined wavelengths to suit your needs. Nourished Bodynskin LED Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask - £149.99

This LED Light Therapy mask is suitable for both the face and neck, offering LED light colours seven options including: red, green, blue, yellow, purple, cyan and white. TheraFace Mask - £549

The TheraFace Mask is designed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It offers three types of light therapy including red light, red and infrared light and blue light, to meet your skincare needs.

The cheapest option on our list, this red light face massager therapy wand offers seven types of colour therapy including red, yellow, green, blue, cyan, purple and white.

This higher priced model by CurrentBody is FDA-approved and offers three clinically proven LED wavelengths including: blue (415nm), red (633nm) and near-infrared (830nm) to reduce the visible signs of ageing, redness and hyperpigmentation.